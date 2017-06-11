Galway v Mayo – Preview, Starting teams, live score updates & betting advice

It’s one of GAAs biggest local derbies, we preview Galway v Mayo and have team news and betting advice
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORE UPDATES
Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has resisted temptation to recall Aidan O’Shea to the Mayo team as he has to make do with a place on the bench.
Rochford has made one change however with Jason Doherty coming in at wing forward for the injured Conor O’Shea.
Mayo (Connacht SFC v Galway): David Clarke; Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Keith Higgins; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan; Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jason Doherty; Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Andy Moran.
Galway team
Galway (Connacht SFC v Mayo): Ruairi Lavelle; Cathal Sweeney, Declan Kyne, Liam Silke; Gareth Bradshaw, Gary O’Donnell, David Wynne; Thomas Flynn, Fiontán Ó Curraoin; Johnny Heaney, Paul Conroy, Shane Walsh; Michael Daly, Damien Comer, Seán Armstrong.
Betting advice
This is not going to be a high scoring game so get on the under 31.5 at 5/6