Galway v Mayo – Preview, Starting teams, live score updates & betting advice

By
Updated: June 11, 2017
galway mayo

It’s one of GAAs biggest local derbies, we preview Galway v Mayo and have team news and betting advice

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORE UPDATES

*Mayo have beaten Galway in the last three clashes in Pearse Stadium. Results
as follows:
2015: Mayo 1-15 Galway 2-8 (Connacht semi-final)
2013: Mayo 4-16 Galway 0-11 (Connacht quarter-final)
2009: Mayo 2-12 Galway 1-14 (Connacht final)
*Galway’s last win over Mayo in Pearse Stadium was in 2007 when they had
seven points to spare (2-10 to 0-9) in the Connacht quarter-final.
*Stephen Rochford is in his second season as Mayo manager; Kevin Walsh is in
his third season with Galway.
*Mayo’s defeat by Galway last year was their first setback in the Connacht
championship since losing to Sligo in 2010.
*Galway are bidding to beat Mayo in successive years for the first time since
2007-2008.
*The winners will play Roscommon or Leitrim in the Connacht final on July 9.
DID YOU KNOW?
Mayo have won 14 of their last 15 Connacht championship games, their only
loss coming against Galway last year
Starting teams

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has resisted temptation to recall Aidan O’Shea to the Mayo team as he has to make do with a place on the bench.

Rochford has made one change however with Jason Doherty coming in at wing forward for the injured Conor O’Shea.

Mayo (Connacht SFC v Galway): David Clarke; Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Keith Higgins; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan; Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jason Doherty; Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Andy Moran.

Galway team

Galway (Connacht SFC v Mayo): Ruairi Lavelle; Cathal Sweeney, Declan Kyne, Liam Silke; Gareth Bradshaw, Gary O’Donnell, David Wynne; Thomas Flynn, Fiontán Ó Curraoin; Johnny Heaney, Paul Conroy, Shane Walsh; Michael Daly, Damien Comer, Seán Armstrong.

Betting advice

This is not going to be a high scoring game so get on the under 31.5 at 5/6

