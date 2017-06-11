Galway v Mayo – Preview, Starting teams, live score updates & betting advice

It’s one of GAAs biggest local derbies, we preview Galway v Mayo and have team news and betting advice

*Mayo have beaten Galway in the last three clashes in Pearse Stadium. Results

as follows:

2015: Mayo 1-15 Galway 2-8 (Connacht semi-final)

2013: Mayo 4-16 Galway 0-11 (Connacht quarter-final)

2009: Mayo 2-12 Galway 1-14 (Connacht final)

*Galway’s last win over Mayo in Pearse Stadium was in 2007 when they had

seven points to spare (2-10 to 0-9) in the Connacht quarter-final.

*Stephen Rochford is in his second season as Mayo manager; Kevin Walsh is in

his third season with Galway.

*Mayo’s defeat by Galway last year was their first setback in the Connacht

championship since losing to Sligo in 2010.

*Galway are bidding to beat Mayo in successive years for the first time since

2007-2008.

*The winners will play Roscommon or Leitrim in the Connacht final on July 9.

DID YOU KNOW?

Mayo have won 14 of their last 15 Connacht championship games, their only

loss coming against Galway last year

Starting teams