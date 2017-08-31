Galway v Waterford – Preview,betting advice & teams news – 3:30pm Start time

We preview Galway v Waterford ALL-Ireland Final, we have team news and betting advice for the 3:30pm throw in.

It’s down to the last two in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup, with Galway

and Waterford set to meet in the final for the first time in Croke Park .

It promises to be quite an occasion at the end of what has been a fantastic season for hurling. The senior final will be preceded by the Electric Ireland minor decider between Cork and Galway (1.15).

Waterford are bidding to win the title for the first time since 1959 while

Galway’s last success was in 1988. Waterford played in two All-Ireland finals

since their last win but were beaten by Kilkenny on both occasions (1963 and

2008).

Galway have been in seven finals (including one replay) since their last success

but won none. They lost to Cork in 1990 and 2005, to Kilkenny in 1993, 2012

(replay) and 2015 and to Tipperary in 2001. They drew with Kilkenny in 2012.

PATH TO THE FINAL – GALWAY

Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)

Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-11 (Leinster semi-final)

Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17 (Leinster final)

Galway 0-22 Tipperary 1-18 (All-Ireland semi-final)

Average For: 0-30;

Average Against: 1-16

Galway’s Top Scorers

Joe Canning………..0-37 (0-25 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’, 0-2 s/l)

Conor Cooney……..1-14

Conor Whelan……..0-16

Niall Burke………… 0-09

Joseph Cooney…….0-08 (1f)