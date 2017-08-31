Home / GAA / Galway v Waterford – Preview,betting advice & teams news – 3:30pm Start time

Galway v Waterford – Preview,betting advice & teams news – 3:30pm Start time

By
Updated: September 3, 2017
Galway hurler Joe Canning
We preview Galway v Waterford ALL-Ireland Final, we have team news and betting advice for the 3:30pm throw in.
It’s down to the last two in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup, with Galway
and Waterford set to meet in the final for the first time in Croke Park .
It promises to be quite an occasion at the end of what has been a fantastic season for hurling. The senior final will be preceded by the Electric Ireland minor decider between Cork and Galway (1.15).
Waterford are bidding to win the title for the first time since 1959 while
Galway’s last success was in 1988. Waterford played in two All-Ireland finals
since their last win but were beaten by Kilkenny on both occasions (1963 and
2008).
Galway have been in seven finals (including one replay) since their last success
but won none. They lost to Cork in 1990 and 2005, to Kilkenny in 1993, 2012
(replay) and 2015 and to Tipperary in 2001. They drew with Kilkenny in 2012.
PATH TO THE FINAL – GALWAY
Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)
Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-11 (Leinster semi-final)
Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17 (Leinster final)
Galway 0-22 Tipperary 1-18 (All-Ireland semi-final)
Average For: 0-30;
Average Against: 1-16
Galway’s Top Scorers
Joe Canning………..0-37 (0-25 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’, 0-2 s/l)
Conor Cooney……..1-14
Conor Whelan……..0-16
Niall Burke………… 0-09
Joseph Cooney…….0-08 (1f)
PATH TO THE FINAL – WATERFORD
Cork 0-23 Waterford 1-15 (Munster semi-final)
Waterford 1-35 Offaly 0-14 (Qualifiers – Round 1)
Waterford 4-23 Kilkenny 2-22 – after extra-time (Qualifiers – Round 2)
Waterford 1-23 Wexford 1-19 (All-Ireland quarter-final)
Waterford 4-19 Cork 0-20 (All-Ireland semi-final)
Average For: 2-24;
Average Against: 1-19
Waterford’s Top Scorers
Pauric Mahony……………. 0-39 (0-27 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)
Austin Gleeson……………. 1-18 (0-2 frees)
Jamie Barron………………..3-08
Maurice Shanahan……….. 2-09 (0-4 frees)
Kevin Moran………………..1-12
GALWAY v WATERFORD CHAMPIONSHIPS MEETINGS
Waterford have won all ten of their championships clashes with Galway. Three
were in All-Ireland semi-finals, three quarter-finals, three Munster championship (Galway competed in Munster in 1959-69) and one All-Ireland qualifier.
2011 – Waterford 2-23 Galway 2-13 (All-Ireland quarter-final)
2009 – Waterford 1-16 Galway 0-18 (All-Ireland quarter-final)
2006 – Waterford 1-25 Galway 2-20 (All-Ireland qualifiers)
1998 – Waterford 1-20 Galway 1-10 (All-Ireland quarter-final)
1966 – Waterford 2-16 Galway 1-9 (Munster championship)
1960 – Waterford 9-8 Galway 4-8 (Munster championship)
1959 – Waterford 7-11 Galway 0-8 (Munster championship)
1957 – Waterford 4-12 Galway 0-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1948 – Waterford 3-7 Galway 1-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1938 – Waterford 4-8 Galway 3-1 (All-Ireland semi-final)


style="display:inline-block;width:300px;height:600px"
data-ad-client="ca-pub-7929883964836276"
data-ad-slot="1490171343">

LAST FIVE ALL-IRELAND FINAL APPEARANCES
Galway have lost four and drawn one of their last five All-Ireland final
appearances while Waterford have won one, drawn one and lost three of their
most recent five.
GALWAY
2015: Kilkenny 1-22 Galway 1-18
2012: Kilkenny 3-22 Galway 3-11 (Replay)
2012: Galway 0-19 Kilkenny 2-13 (Draw)
2005: Cork 1-21 Galway 1-16
2001: Tipperary 2-18 Galway 2-15
WATERFORD
2008: Kilkenny 3-30 Waterford 1-13
1963: Kilkenny 4-17 Waterford 6-8
1959: Waterford 3-12 Kilkenny 1-10 (Replay)
1959: Waterford 1-17 Kilkenny 5-5 (Draw)
1957: Kilkenny 4-10 Waterford 3-12
LAST COMPETITIVE CLASH…
Galway 2-22 Waterford 2-19
(Allianz Hurling League Q-Final, 2 April 2017)
Waterford led by 0-15 to 1-9 at half-time in Pearse Stadium and increased their
lead to ten points in the third quarter before Galway staged a great rally and
ended up winning by three points.
GALWAY: C Callanan; J Hanbury, Daithi Burke, A Harte (0-2); P Mannion
(0-1), G McInerney, P Killeen; A Tuohy, J Coen; J Cooney, J Canning (1-10, 1-
0pen, 0-4 frees), David Burke (0-1); C Whelan (0-3), C Cooney (1-0), C
Mannion (0-2).
Subs: T Monaghan (0-1) for Hanbury; N Burke (0-2) for J Cooney; S Moloney
for C Cooney.
WATERFORD: I O’Regan; K Bennett, S McNulty, S Fives; C Gleeson, T De
Burca, S Keating (0-1); K Moran (0-2), M O’Brien (0-1); Stephen Bennett (0-
1), S Roche (0-3), DJ Foran (0-2);T Ryan (0-2), M Shanahan (0-6, 0-4 frees), T
Devine (2-1).
Subs: Shane Bennett for Foran; N Connors for Keating; M Walsh for O’Brien,;
B O’Halloran for Ryan; P Mahony for Roche.
ALL-IRELAND FINAL INTERESTING FACTS
Galway’s only defeat in 12 Allianz League and championship games this year came in Round 2 of the Division 1B campaign when they were defeated by Wexford by 1-21 to 3-13 in Pearse Stadium last February.
Waterford have won seven and lost four of their eleven Allianz League and championship games this year.
Derek McGrath is in his fourth season as Waterford manager. Their championship record under him reads: Played 18, Won 9, Drew 2, Lost 7.
Micheál Donoghue is in his second season as Galway manager, with his Championship record reading: Played 9, Won 7, Lost 2.
Waterford are bidding to become the sixth team to win the All-Ireland after losing in the provincial championships. The five who previously achieved it were: Clare 2013; Kilkenny 2012; Tipperary 2010; Cork 2004 and Offaly 1998.
Referee, Fergal Horgan (Tipperary) will take charge of an All-Ireland senior final for the first time.
BETTING ADVICE
Get on Galway -9pts at 4/1 and Joseph Cooney to win the RTE man of the match at 18/1
TEAM NEWS
Galway (All-Ireland SHC final v Waterford): Colm Callanan; Adrian Tuohy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Joseph Cooney, Joe Canning, Jonathan Glynn; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion.
Waterford (All-Ireland SHC final v Galway): Stephen O’Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Kieran Bennett; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Jake Dillon; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.

Related Posts

One Comment

  1. Mark Mangan

    08/31/2017 at 10:11 am

    Galway will beat waterford when will the two teams be named

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>