Galway v Waterford – Preview,betting advice & teams news – 3:30pm Start time

LAST FIVE ALL-IRELAND FINAL APPEARANCES
Galway have lost four and drawn one of their last five All-Ireland final
appearances while Waterford have won one, drawn one and lost three of their
most recent five.
GALWAY
2015: Kilkenny 1-22 Galway 1-18
2012: Kilkenny 3-22 Galway 3-11 (Replay)
2012: Galway 0-19 Kilkenny 2-13 (Draw)
2005: Cork 1-21 Galway 1-16
2001: Tipperary 2-18 Galway 2-15
WATERFORD
2008: Kilkenny 3-30 Waterford 1-13
1963: Kilkenny 4-17 Waterford 6-8
1959: Waterford 3-12 Kilkenny 1-10 (Replay)
1959: Waterford 1-17 Kilkenny 5-5 (Draw)
1957: Kilkenny 4-10 Waterford 3-12
LAST COMPETITIVE CLASH…
Galway 2-22 Waterford 2-19
(Allianz Hurling League Q-Final, 2 April 2017)
Waterford led by 0-15 to 1-9 at half-time in Pearse Stadium and increased their
lead to ten points in the third quarter before Galway staged a great rally and
ended up winning by three points.
GALWAY: C Callanan; J Hanbury, Daithi Burke, A Harte (0-2); P Mannion
(0-1), G McInerney, P Killeen; A Tuohy, J Coen; J Cooney, J Canning (1-10, 1-
0pen, 0-4 frees), David Burke (0-1); C Whelan (0-3), C Cooney (1-0), C
Mannion (0-2).
Mark Mangan
08/31/2017 at 10:11 am
Galway will beat waterford when will the two teams be named