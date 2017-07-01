Home
/ GAA
/ Galway v Wexford – Preview, team news & betting advice
Galway v Wexford – Preview, team news & betting advice
We preview the Leinster hurling final between Wexford and Galway, we have team news, prediction and live score updates.
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORES
They meet in the Leinster final for the first time and for only the second time in the Leinster championship since Galway joined the eastern campaign in 2009. They met in the 2010 quarter-final, with Galway winning by 2-22 to 1-14 in Nowlan Park.
PATH TO THE FINAL:
Galway
Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)
Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-11 (Leinster semi-final)
Galway’s Top Scorers
Joe Canning ……………0-16 (0-11 frees)
Conor Whelan………….0-12
Conor Cooney…………..1-4
Niall Burke……………….0-7
PATH TO THE FINAL: Wexford
Wexford 3-25 Laois 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)
Wexford 1-20 Kilkenny 3-11 (Leinster semi-final)
Wexford’s Top Scorers
Conor McDonald………0-14 (0-9 frees)
Lee Chin…………………..0-9 (0-6 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)
Paul Morris………………0-8
Harry Kehoe…………….1-2
PREVIOUS GALWAY-WEXFORD CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2010: Galway 2-22 Wexford 1-14 (Leinster quarter-final)
1996: Wexford 2-13 Galway 3-7 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1976: Wexford 3-14 Galway 2-14 (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay
1976: Wexford 5-14 Galway 2-23 (All-Ireland semi-final) Draw
1970: Wexford 3-17 Galway 5-9 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1956: Wexford 5-13 Galway 1-8 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1955: Wexford 3-13 Galway 2-8 (All-Ireland final)
1951: Wexford 3-11 Galway 2-9 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1887: Galway 2-8 Wexford 1-0 (All-Ireland semi-final)
LAST FIVE LEINSTER FINALS
GALWAY
2016: Kilkenny 1-25 Galway 0-22
2015: Kilkenny 1-25 Galway 2-15
2013: Dublin 2-25 Galway 2-13
2012: Galway 2-21 Kilkenny 2-11
2010: Kilkenny 1-19 Galway 1-12
WEXFORD
2008: Kilkenny 5-21 Wexford 0-17
2007: Kilkenny 2-24 Wexford 1-12
2006: Kilkenny 1-23 Wexford 2-12
2005: Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 1-16
2004: Wexford 2-12 Wexford 1-11
Wexford are bidding to win the Leinster title for the first time since 2004.
Galway won their first and –so far – only Leinster title in 2012.
This will be the tenth championship clash between the counties: Wexford won seven to Galway’s two of the previous nine.
They last met in the championship in 2010 when Galway won a Leinster quarter-final by 2-22 to 1-14.
Their last competitive clash was in this year’s Allianz hurling League (1B) when Wexford won by 1-21 to 3-13 in Pearse Stadium. Galway led by 2-7 to 0-6 at half-time and by 3-12 to 0-15 at the three- quarter stage before Wexford outscored them by 1-6 to 0-1 in the final quarter to win by two points.
Galway won the Allianz Hurling League title in April; Wexford lost to Tipperary in the semi-final.
DID YOU KNOW?
The counties’ respective League and Championship records this year are:
Galway: Played 10, Won 9, Lost 1;
Wexford: Played 9, Won 8, Lost 1.
Team News
Wexford (Leinster SHC v Galway): Mark Fanning; Willie Devereux, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Simon Donohoe, Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, Aidan Nolan; Jack O’Connor, Lee Chin, Conor McDonald; Paul Morris, Jack Gibney, Harry Kehoe.
Subs: Oliver O’Leary, Eoin Moore, Eanna Martin, Aaron Maddock, Barry Carton, David Redmond, Podge Doran, Shane Tomkins, Kevin Foley, Cathay Dunbar, Rory O’Connor.
Galway (Leinster SHC final v Wexford): Colm Callanan; Adrian Touhy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Niall Burke, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion.
Betting advice
Galway should win this game easily and we would expect plenty of goals in the game, so take the Galway -4 at evens.