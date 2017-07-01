Galway v Wexford – Preview, team news & betting advice

LAST FIVE LEINSTER FINALS

GALWAY

2016: Kilkenny 1-25 Galway 0-22

2015: Kilkenny 1-25 Galway 2-15

2013: Dublin 2-25 Galway 2-13

2012: Galway 2-21 Kilkenny 2-11

2010: Kilkenny 1-19 Galway 1-12

WEXFORD

2008: Kilkenny 5-21 Wexford 0-17

2007: Kilkenny 2-24 Wexford 1-12

2006: Kilkenny 1-23 Wexford 2-12

2005: Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 1-16

2004: Wexford 2-12 Wexford 1-11

Wexford are bidding to win the Leinster title for the first time since 2004.

Galway won their first and –so far – only Leinster title in 2012.

This will be the tenth championship clash between the counties: Wexford won seven to Galway’s two of the previous nine.

They last met in the championship in 2010 when Galway won a Leinster quarter-final by 2-22 to 1-14.

Their last competitive clash was in this year’s Allianz hurling League (1B) when Wexford won by 1-21 to 3-13 in Pearse Stadium. Galway led by 2-7 to 0-6 at half-time and by 3-12 to 0-15 at the three- quarter stage before Wexford outscored them by 1-6 to 0-1 in the final quarter to win by two points.

Galway won the Allianz Hurling League title in April; Wexford lost to Tipperary in the semi-final.