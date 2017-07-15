Hawk-Eye will be introduced at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will become the third GAA stadium in Ireland to have the Halwkeye technology when the stadium opens for the two-hurling quarter-finals.

Feargal McGill, the GAA’s head of games administration, confirmed that the score detection system will be fully operational for the two games. McGill told RTE,

“For all intents and purposes it’s the same as what’s in Thurles. It’s not permanent cameras in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the moment, it’s temporary. In Croke Park and Thurles we use Hawk-Eye’s cameras but in Cork it’s not their cameras, but it will be the Hawk-Eye system.”

The revamped Cork stadium will host the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals between Clare and Tipperary on 22 July and Wexford versus Waterford the following day.