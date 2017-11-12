Huge depth in Galway hurling as only one champion plays club hurling semi-finals

Its barely a month and a half since David Burke lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup to give Galway their first All Ireland Hurling title in 29 years but the local championship is now in full flow and it is down to the semi-final stage.

The Galway Hurling championship is famous for its competitiveness and this year is living up to its billing with quite remarkably only one player who played in Croke park back in September capable of winning the county title.

That man is Aidan Harte who’s club Gort have reached the last four after they defeated Killimordaly last weekend and they will be a lot of people’s favourites after winning two titles in the last six years.

It’s been an incredible championship really as St. Thomas were eliminated a few weeks ago which was a big shock as they had players like Niall Burke, David Burke and Conor Cooney in their ranks.

That was a big shock as they were hotly fancied but there was even more upsets last weekend as Portumna and Sarsfields both had their colours lowered.

Craughwell got the better of Portumna by three points as they look to win their first senior title in 86 years while reigning champions Sarsfields were dumped out by Cappatagle as they look to win their first ever title.

Those two results meant that the likes of Joe Canning and Joseph Cooney miss out and join the St.Thomas lads on the sideline watching on.

Cappatagle lost to Liam Mellowes in the first semi-final while Gort drew with Craughwell in the second match.

While there may be a lack of star quality with regards to county stars all in all these results can only be good for Galway Hurling in an overall context as it gives more players the chance to shine on the big stage and you can be sure Michael Donoghue will be looking on with interest.