Hurling Champions Galway claim 7 All-Stars

Reigning All-Ireland hurling champions Galway have won seven GAA/GPA PwC All-Stars for 2017, their highest representation since the county last won the Liam McCarthy Cup in 1988.

The remainder of the All-Star winners are Waterford with five, 2 for Cork and one for Tipperary.

Tipperary’s solitary winner is Pádraic Maher who claims his fifth award and leaves the Thurles Sarsfield’s player just one behind his fellow county legends Nicky English and Eoin Kelly, who each six All-Stars each.

Midfield is notable in that Jamie Barron (Waterford) and David Burke (Galway) are selected as PwC All-Stars for the second consecutive season, with the Galway midfielder winning his fourth All-Star in total.

In attack, Galway’s Joe Canning has been selected at centre-forward, picking up his fourth All-Star in the process. Another player collecting his fourth All-Star is Déise wing forward Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh. However, this is his first award in the attack, having been selected at midfield in 2007 and centre back in 2009 and 2010.

This year’s list includes six first time winners: Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe, defenders Pádraic Mannion and Gearóid McInerney (Galway), Mark Coleman of Cork, and Galway forwards Conor Whelan and Conor Cooney.

The newly-crowned PwC All-Stars will receive their awards at a black-tie gala banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday evening, and will be shown live on RTÉ 1 television from 7pm.

The announcement of the 2017 PwC All-Star Football team will be made live on Friday night, as will the announcement of the Footballer and Hurler of the Year, and the Young Footballer and Hurler of the Year. These awards are voted on exclusively by the inter-county players.

The PwC All-Star hurling team in full is:

GOALKEEPER

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) – First-time All-Star.

DEFENDERS

2. Pádraic Mannion (Galway) – First-time All-Star.

3. Daithí Burke (Galway) – Third-time winner. Previously won in 2015 & 16.

4. Noel Connors (Waterford) – Third-time winner. Previously won in 2010 & 2015.

5. Pádraic Maher (Tipperary) – Five-time winner. Previously won in 2009, ‘11/’14/’16.

6. Gearóid McInerney (Galway) – First-time All-Star.

7. Mark Coleman (Cork) – First time All-Star.

MIDFIELDERS

8. Jamie Barron (Waterford) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016.

9. David Burke (Galway) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012/’15/’16.

FORWARDS

10. Kevin Moran (Waterford) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012.

11. Joe Canning (Galway) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2008/’09/’12.

12. Michael Walsh (Waterford) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2007/’09/’10.

13. Conor Whelan (Galway) – First-time All-Star.

14. Conor Cooney (Galway) – First-time All-Star.

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013.