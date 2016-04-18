Hurling League Division 1A Preview – Tipperary vs Kilkenny (7pm Semple Stadium)

It’s a contest eagerly anticipated and after how results have transpired in the opening three rounds, victory could have an added significance.

After their All-Ireland triumph last September, Tipperary have handled questions about their ability to deliver back-to-back crowns for the first time since 1965. But Michael Ryan’s charges have started with three wins and another Saturday night will guarantee them top spot in Division 1A.

Beginning with defeats against Waterford and Clare, Brian Cody’s empire has been receiving obituaries especially seeing they’ve now gone five games with a goal. But their 0-22 to 0-15 win over Cork last weekend was a reminder Kilkenny haven’t gone away.

Whoever wins will be eager to stress it will mean little during the summer. Tipperary beat Kilkenny by 12 points in 2015 only for the Noresiders to lift Liam McCarthy. Kilkenny were five point winners last year but suffered a nine-point reversal in the All-Ireland final.

Tipperary haven’t secured back-to-back wins over Kilkenny since the 2010 All-Ireland Final. Brendan Maher is injured but Ryan has solid half backs in Seamus Kennedy, Ronan and Padraic Maher with James Barry behind them at full back. Brothers Noel and John McGrath along with John O’Dwyer will take their places in attack.

Colin Fennelly’s return to the Kilkenny set-up has given Cody a boost. Eoin Murphy has been superb in goal; Paul Murphy, Conor Fogarty and Kieran Joyce are important defenders; Cillian Buckley, Richie Rogan, TJ Reid, Walter Walsh and Fennelly will seek inroads up front.

Tipperary are 1/2 favourites and Kilkenny are 15/8. The draw is 9/1 but the hosts are slightly ahead in their development now and should maintain their winning run.

Verdict: Tipperary