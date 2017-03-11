Hurling League Division 1B Preview – Laois vs Limerick (7pm O’Moore Park)

Following their 26-point beating against Galway last week, Laois will look to bounce back and get a win against an injury hit Limerick side that could clinch the O’Moore County a quarter-final spot.

Eamon Kelly’s team lost against Kerry, looked impressive in victory over Offaly before feeling the full force of the Tribesmen but the Leinster side will feel their opponents are vulnerable.

Laois haven’t beaten Limerick since 1996 when they won 1-12 to 0-12 but after a positive provincial championship campaign in 2015, they’ll be hoping that the Shannonsiders’ visit under lights will create an ideal environment.

Coached by former Limerick player Ollie Moran, Laois can call on a strong deck. Enda Rowland was goalkeeper for IT Carlow’s Fitzgibbon Cup finalists; Cahir Healy, Leigh Bergin, Dwayne Palmer, Patrick Purcell and Ryan Mullaney are experienced defenders; with Ben Conroy, Neil Foyle, Willie Dunphy and Ross King hoping to improve on their 12-score total against Galway.

Limerick responded from their opening day defeat to Wexford by beating Kerry and Offaly though their four-point win over the Faithful County was closer than expected. John Kiely has 11 players injured and fielded only four of last year’s championship team the last day.

Richie McCarthy, Diarmuid Byrnes and Declan Hannon will form half the defence and James Ryan will be pivotal in attack. Ronan Lynch has made strides and contributed 11 points against Offaly.

In last year’s league, Limerick beat Laois 6-29 to 1-12 and their last championship meeting in 2012 resulted in a 6-21 to 1-11 success for the Munster side. Laois are 9/1 outsiders and the draw is 25/1. Limerick are raging hot favourites at 1/25 and it’s hard to argue.

Verdict: Limerick