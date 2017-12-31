Iphone and Android APP for GAA live scores and fixtures – SportsNewsIRELAND

After nine years of being the number one live GAA score updates and results website, SportsNewsIRELAND now has an iphone and Android app that people can download.

We will have live updates on all college, club, inter-country senior and underage matches for the whole of 2018, we covered over 800 matches in 2017 more than anyone else and that includes GAA.ie

We will start off in January with the O’Byrne Cup, McGrath Cup, McKenna Cup and FBD league, in February we have the national league and also bring GAA fans updates from the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon cup matches.

Then we will move onto to the Munster, Leinster, Connacht and Ulster championship in April/May including all the Super 8 matches.

Also during this time, we will bring fans the top club matches from around the country including the All-Ireland finals on St Patrick’s day.

So simply go to the Apple iTunes store or your google play store and enter – SportsNewsIRELAND and the app for free or simply click here Sportsnewsireland app

It has always been a huge issue for sports fans in Ireland to have a place that they can follow the major Irish sporting events and have a place that they can easily access all the fixtures so there will also be Pro 14 and Six Nations rugby matches on the app.