Irish International Rules 23-man squad for series in Australia

Armagh’s Joe Kernan, the Irish International Rules manager for the forthcoming series in Australia, recently announced his 23-man squad to travel to Adelaide and Perth this month to face Australia.

The Irish management team, which comprises of Kernan, Darragh Ó Sé, Pádraic Joyce and Dermot Earley, has announced that Mayo star Aidan O’Shea will captain the team with Monaghan’s Conor McManus serving as vice-captain.

A total of 15 counties are represented in the 23-strong panel with Mayo leading the contingent with four players and Kerry next with three.

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail added: “Well done to all of the players who have been selected to represent Ireland in this year’s series. I am aware of the preparation and efforts of the panel in recent weeks. I hope the large Irish community in Australia comes out and get behind the Irish team over the course of the two games and I am confident we will see two competitive tests exemplifying the best traits of our two games.”

Ireland play the first of two tests at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday 12th November and the second test is scheduled to take place six days later on 18th November at the Domain Stadium, Perth.