KELLY’S EYE – Camogie All-Ireland Semi-Final Fiasco

The AIB club championships will take centre stage over the next three weekends but they began last Sunday with the camogie semi-finals.

Slaughtneil’s remarkable story continued as their triple chasers defeated Tipperary’s Burgess-Duharra 3-8 to 3-6 to book a first ever trip to Croke Park. With their footballers meeting St. Vincent’s, and the hurlers taking on Cuala, the Derry club are creating history.

This should be the story of the week! But unfortunately, developments proceeding the other semi-final between Sarsfields and Thomastown was the major talking point after the game was needlessly thrown into doubt.

Scheduled for St. Brendan’s Park in Birr, grounds staff in the Co. Offaly venue deemed the game unplayable less than 90 minutes before throw-in after rain fell in the midlands. Teams only learned upon arrival as the Camogie Association desperately chased another venue to avoid postponement.

Referee Cathal Egan had no issues with the surface and those responsible for the cancellation left the ground before the teams arrived. It left a sour taste among players who had trained equally as hard as their hurling and football counterparts for the biggest game in their club careers.

Thankfully, St. Ciaran’s GAA Club in nearby Carrig made themselves available at an hours’ notice. And Caroline Murray deserves tremendous credit for working hard to ensure the match happened.

With talk of the GAA, the Camogie Association and the Ladies Football Association all coming under the one umbrella someday, female players deserve better respect as their preparations were turned into turmoil and who knows what effect it had?

And while the St. Brendan’s Park committee, rightfully, are best played to judge their ground’s ability to handle the elements, they came out of this looking bad. Offaly hurling fans are frustrated that home league games end up in Tullamore instead of being played in ‘hurling country.’

But it’s hard to see how St. Brendan’s Park will see inter county action in the near future after failing desperately to try and save this All-Ireland semi-final.