Kerry v Mayo – Preview, team news, betting advice – Start time 3:30pm

We preview Kerry v Mayo, we have team news, live scores, betting advice for the 3:30pm throw in time.

They meet in the championship for the first time since 2014 when it took extra-time in a replay to separate them in the All-Ireland semi-final. It finished 1-16 each in the drawn game in Croke Park before Kerry won the replay in extra time (3-16 to 3-13) in the Gaelic Grounds.

Mayo manager is very happy with his team ahead of the match

“There’s always a challenge, thankfully, in selecting what people might reference as being the right team. But Lee (Keegan) gives us more options, and when we looked at the team prior to the last day we had that conundrum as well. We got a really solid performance from the players the last day, so it’s a good headache to have.” Stephen Rochford told the Western People.

Kerry manager is expecting a very close match and does not think there is as big a gap as people are predicting.

“I think you have to look beyond the scorelines. While many might have predicted the four teams that are there to be the semi-finalists this year, I don’t think many would have predicted results like Down beating Monaghan in Ulster and Armagh beating Kildare,” he tells The Irish News.

“I think the onus is on those that are behind to play catch up to the others. The one reason that I think the top teams dominate is that they are able to adapt to things much quicker on the go than others. You definitely see that with teams in Division One of the league.

“A lot is thrown up for teams in those matches that they have to learn how to deal with quickly as opposed to what you might have to deal with in the other divisions.

“Everybody wants to compete for Sam Maguire. You could definitely look at having something afterwards for those who are knocked out early but it’s not something that I have given a whole lot of thought to, being honest.”

PATHS TO THE QUARTER-FINAL REPLAY

MAYO

Mayo 2-14 Sligo 0-11 (Connacht quarter-final)

Galway 0-15 Mayo 1-11 (Connacht semi-final)

Mayo 2-21 Derry 1-13 (aet) (Qualifiers – Round 2)

Mayo 2-14 Clare 0-13 (Qualifiers – Round 3)

Mayo 0-27 Cork 2-20 (aet) (Qualifiers Round 4)

Mayo 1-12 Roscommon 2-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Draw

Mayo 4-19 Roscommon 0-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Replay

***

KERRY

Kerry 1-18 Clare 1-12 (Munster semi-final)

Kerry 1-23 Cork 0-15 (Munster final)

Kerry 1-18 Galway 0-13 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

MAYO’S TOP SCORERS

Cillian O’Connor…….3-49 (0-35 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)

Andy Moran……………1-15

Diarmuid O’Connor…2-5

Kevin McLoughlin…. 2-5

***

KERRY’S TOP SCORERS

James O’Donoghue…..0-18 (0-10 frees)

Paul Geaney ……………1-13 (0-4 frees)

Stephen O’Brien……….1-6

Kieran Donaghy…………1-2

PREVIOUS KERRY-MAYO CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

The All-Ireland final will be the 26th championship clash (1903-2014) between Mayo and Kerry with the score standing at 18-4 in the Kingdom’s favour with three draws from the previous 25 games.

2014: Kerry 3-16 Mayo 3-13 aet (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay

2014: Kerry 1-16 Mayo 1-16 All-Ireland semi-final) Draw

2011: Kerry 1-20 Mayo 1-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2006: Kerry 4-15 Mayo 3-5 (All-Ireland final)

2005: Kerry 2-15 Mayo 0-18 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2004: Kerry 1-20 Mayo 2-9 (All-Ireland final)

1997: Kerry 0-13 Mayo 1-7 (All-Ireland final)

1996: Mayo 2-13 Kerry 1-10 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1981: Kerry 2-19 Mayo 1-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1969: Kerry 0-14 Mayo 1-10 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1951: Mayo 2-4 Kerry 1-5 (All-Ireland semi-final replay)

1951: Mayo 1-5 Kerry 1-5 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1948: Mayo 0-13 Kerry 0-3 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1939: Kerry 3-8 Mayo 1-4 (All-Ireland semi-final replay)

1939: Kerry 0-4 Mayo 0-4 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1936: Mayo 1-5 Kerry 0-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1932: Kerry 2-7 Mayo 2-4 (All-Ireland final)

1931: Kerry 1-6 Mayo 1-4 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1930: Kerry 1-9 Mayo 0-4 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1929: Kerry 3-8 Mayo 1-1 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1924: Kerry 1-4 Mayo 0-1 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1910: Kerry 1-7 Mayo 0-4 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1909: Kerry 2-12 Mayo 0-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1908: Kerry 2-4 Mayo 0-1 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1903: Kerry 2-7 Mayo 0-4 (All-Ireland semi-final)

LAST TEN ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS – KERRY

2016: Dublin 0-22 Kerry 2-14

2015: Kerry 0-18 Tyrone 1-11

2014: Kerry 3-16 Mayo 3-13 aet (Replay)

2014: Kerry 1-16 Mayo 1-16 (Draw)

2013: Dublin 3-18 Kerry 3-11

2011: Kerry 1-20 Mayo 1-11

2009: Kerry 2-8 Meath 1-7

2008: Kerry 3-14 Cork 2-13 (replay)

2008: Kerry 1-13 Cork 3-7 (draw)

2007: Kerry 1-15 Dublin 0-16

Won 6, Lost 2, Drew 2

LAST TEN ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS – MAYO

2016: Mayo 2-13 Tipperary 0-14

2015: Dublin 3-15 Dublin 1-14 (Replay)

2015: Mayo 1-15 Dublin 2-12 (Draw)

2014: Kerry 3-16 Mayo 3-13 aet (Replay)

2014: Mayo 1-16 Kerry 1-16 (Draw)

2013: Mayo 1-16 Tyrone 0-13

2012: Mayo 0-19 Dublin 0-16

2011: Kerry 1-20 Mayo 1-11

2006: Mayo 1-16 Dublin 2-12

2004: Mayo 0-13 Fermanagh 1-8 (replay)

Wins 5, Lost 3, Drew 2.

LAST CHAMPIONSHIP CLASH

KERRY 3-16 MAYO 3-13 (aet) – 2014 ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINAL

REPLAY, GAELIC GROUNDS

KERRY: Brian Kelly; Paul Murphy, Fionn Fitzgerald, Shane Enright; Aidan O’Mahony, Peter Crowley, Killian Young (0-1); Anthony Maher, David Moran; Michael Geaney, Johnny Buckley, Donnchadh Walsh; Paul Geaney (0-4, 0-3 frees), Kieran Donaghy (1-0), James O’Donoghue (2-6, 2-0 pens, 0-2 frees)

Subs: Marc O Se (0-1) for Enright; Pa Kilkenny for Fitzgerald (black card); Barry John Keane (0-2, 0-2 frees) for Paul Geaney; Declan O’Sullivan for Buckley; Kieran O’Leary for Michael Geaney; Johnathon Lyne (0-2) for Walsh; Paul Geaney for O’Donoghue; Mark Griffin for Crowley; Bryan Sheehan for O’Mahony.

MAYO: Robert Hennelly; Keith Higgins, Ger Cafferkey, Tom Cunniffe; Colm Boyle, Donal Vaughan (0-1), Lee Keegan; Seamus O Shea, Barry Moran; Kevin McLoughlin (0-1), Aidan O’Shea, Jason Doherty (0-3); Cillian O’Connor (2-5,1-0 pen, 0-3 frees), Andy Moran (1-1), Alan Dillon.

Subs: Tom Parsons for Aidan O’Shea (blood sub); Alan Freeman for O’Connor (blood sub), Michael Conroy (0-1) for Barry Moran; Aidan O’Shea for Conroy; Conroy for Dillon; Richie Feeney for Aidan O’Shea; Alan Freeman (0-1, free) for Andy Moran; Aidan O’Shea for Seamus O Shea; Brendan Harrison for Vaughan; Chris Barrett for Boyle.



Mayo last beat Kerry in the championship in 1996, winning an All-Ireland semi-final by 2-13 to 1-10. They have met on seven occasions in the championship since then, with Kerry winning six times while there was one draw.



Mayo beat Kerry by 0-15 to 1-10 in Tralee Round 2 of this year’s Allianz League (February 11). Kerry led by 1-7 to 0-4 after 30 minutes and by 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time. Mayo, for whom Cillian O’Connor scored 0-9 (allfrees), won the second half by 0-9 to 0-3. Barry John Keane on 1-3 was Kerry’s top scorer.



Éamonn Fitzmaurice is in his fifth season as Kerry manager, leading them to Munster titles in 2013-2014-2015-16-17 and to the 2014 All-Ireland title. Kerry’s championship record under Fitzmaurice reads

Played 24; Won 19, Drew 2, Lost 3.

All three defeats came against Dublin in the 2013 and 2016 semi-finals and the 2015 final.



Stephen Rochford is in his second season as Mayo manager. Their championship record under him is as follows: Played 15, Won 11, Drew 1, Lost 3.



Mayo are bidding to reach the All-Ireland final via the qualifiers for a second successive year.



Other than Dublin (2013 and 2016), the last county to beat Kerry in an All-Ireland semi-final was Tyrone in 2003.



Kerry are bidding to reach the All-Ireland final for the 11th time since the turn of Millennium and for the fourth time in seven seasons (2011-14-15). Mayo are trying to reach the final for the fourth time in six seasons (2012-13-16).

Betting advice

Get on Kerry -10pts at a huge 10/1

Team News

Neither county have named thier starting teams

Mayo have a full squad to pick from with Keegan (blisters), Barrett (foot) and Doherty (knee) will set all play against Kerry.

Kerry

There is no updates on the Kerry team with the hope that James O’Donoghue starting most important to supporters.