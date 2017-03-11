Kerry vs Dublin – Their Last Three Meetings in the Kingdom

The hype is building towards the league clash on March 18th in Tralee when Dublin attempt to equal Kerry’s 80-year-old record of 34 league and championship games unbeaten. Always a major clash, SportsNewsIRELAND looks at their last three meetings down south.

2010 – Dublin 1-12 Kerry 1-10

Kerry were All-Ireland and League champions and had just picked up the McGrath Cup when Dublin arrived in Killarney. The visitors had not beaten Kerry away since November 1982 but Pat Gilroy’s men picked up a major win.

The previous August in the championship, Kerry had beaten Dublin by 17 points and only five of the Dublin team – Stephen Cluxton, David Henry, Paul Griffin, Ross McConnell and Paul Flynn – survived and they led 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time with Flynn getting the goal in the 33rd minute.

Kerry were also missing players with Colm Cooper and Darran O’Sullivan at the Super bowl but stayed in touch with Paul Galvin hitting three points from play. But Michael Daragh Macauley intercepted an attempted clearance in the closing stages to fist the clinching point for Dublin.

2013- Dublin 1-11 Kerry 0-4

For the first time in 24 years, Kerry scored just four points in a competitive game and Dublin had their biggest win over the Kingdom since 1998.

Bernard Brogan kicked seven points, including four from play, for Jim Gavin’s side as they led 0-8 to 0-2 at half-time while Kerry keeper Brendan Kealy produced two saves from Paddy Andrews in both halves.

Craig Dias got Dublin’s goal but they didn’t finish without their woes. Diarmuid Connolly picked up an ankle injury while Macauley also received a red card.

2015 – Kerry 0-15 Dublin 1-10

The last time Dublin tasted league or championship defeat was 748 days before they arrive again. This was Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s first win over the Metropolitans and things were looking rosy for the All-Ireland champions as Bryan Sheehan contributed six points with Barry John Keane, Stephen O’Brien and Johnny Buckley registering two points each.

Referee Eddie Kinsella handed out a red card to Michael Fitzsimons for a late brawl and dished out four black cards. Dublin led at half-time but conceded eight points to one in the third quarter as keeper Sean Currie struggled with his kick outs.

Bernard Brogan did get a late Dublin goal and Ciaran Kilkenny also had a chance but Kerry emerged triumphant – the last team to taste victory over Gavin’s team.