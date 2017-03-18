Kerry’s Best Football Team Since 1999

A book could be written on great Kerry teams. SportsNewsIRELAND looks the players who’ve graced the green and gold since the Turn of the Millennium.

DIARMUID MURPHY – Kerry haven’t beaten Dublin in the championship since his time and he was involved as a selector with the county up until 2016.

MARC O SE – A footballing defender and attacking corner-back, his retirement last year ended 23 years of his family’s involvement with the senior set-up.

MICHAEL McCARTHY – A specialist full-back that gave Kerry defensive assuredness, he won four All-Ireland crowns in a glittering career.

TOM O’SULLIVAN – The 2009 All-Ireland Final Man of the Match, he picked up five national titles in the Kerry jersey.

SEAMUS MOYNIHAN – A defensive rock as Kerry came out of the shadows at the turn of the century, always more comfortable in the half-back line.

TOMAS O SE – A natural wing back moved in to allow others, the former Footballer of the Year was a key presence on the 40.

AIDAN O’MAHONY – He was already Kingdom royalty before he started Dancing with the Stars, O’Mahony was a warrior for 14 years for Kerry.

DARRAGH O SE – A natural fielder in the middle of the park, O’Se’s longevity in the Kerry shirt ensured repeated success and six All-Ireland titles.

ANTHONY MAHER – An engine in Kerry’s midfield, his strength allowed his side turnover possession and feed a hungry attack.

PAUL GALVIN – A fashion icon and controversial figure at times, Galvin had the natural ability to display his talents on the field and owned the number 10 shirt.

DECLAN O’SULLIVAN – With naturally talented players around them, O’Sullivan possessed equal ability but also leadership to glue them together.

DONNACHA WALSH – The modern winger, he can sweep behind the half-back line before showing quickly the other end while his passing is pin-point perfect.

COLM COOPER – Could complete his remarkable All-Ireland collection with Dr. Crokes on St. Patrick’s Day, Cooper’s movement and shooting was a joy to behold.

KIERAN DONAGHY – The award-winning writer will return to action this year. A Basketball player who revolutionised Kerry in the last decade. What do you think about that?

JAMES O’DONOGHUE – Blighted with injuries recently, the 2014 Footballer of the Year is only hitting his peak and could represent Kerry’s best chance of taming Dublin.