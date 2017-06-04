Kildare v Laois – Preview, team news, live score updates & betting preview

It’s Kildare v Laois in the Leinster football championship, we preview the game and have team news and betting preview.

It has been a season of great contrast so far for this pair, with Kildare winning promotion to Division 1 and Laois dropping into Division 4.

Last Five Championship Clashes

2015: Kildare 3-18 Laois 1-11 (Leinster quarter-final) Replay

2015: Kildare 0-16 Laois 0-16 (Leinster quarter-final) Draw

2011: Kildare 3-16 Laois 0-10 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2009: Kildare 2-18 Laois 0-9 (Leinster semi-final)

2005: Laois 0-21 Kildare 0-9 (Leinster semi-final)

*Laois already have an impressive win behind them in this year’s championship, beating Longford by 4-15 to 0-16 in the Leinster first round. The Kingston brothers Paul (2-1) and Donie (1-4) scored 3-5 between them.

*Kildare won promotion from Division 2 of the Allianz Football League this

year, finishing second to Galway, who also beat them in the final. Kildare won

five and lost three of their eight games.