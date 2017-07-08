Home / GAA / Kilkenny v Waterford – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

Kilkenny v Waterford – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

Updated: July 8, 2017
What a match Kilkenny v Waterford will be on Saturday evening, we have team news and betting advice. Start time 7pm.

 

They met twice in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final with Kilkenny edging to
victory in a replay (2-19 to 2-17) in a game where TJ Reid (0-7), Colin Fennelly
(2-0) and Richie Hogan (0-4) scored a total of 2-11 for Brian Cody’s men.
This will be the 14th championship meeting between the counties. Kilkenny
won ten of the previous 13 to Waterford’s one while there were two draws.
2016: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 2-17 (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay
2016: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-24 (All-Ireland semi-final) Draw
2015: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-18 (All-Ireland semi-final)
2013: Kilkenny 1-22 Waterford 2-16 after extra-time (Round 3 Qualifiers)
2011: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 1-16 (All-Ireland semi-final)
2009: Kilkenny 2-23 Waterford 3-15 (All-Ireland semi-final)
2008: Kilkenny 3-30 Waterford 1-13 (All-Ireland final)
2004: Kilkenny 3-12 Waterford 0-18 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1998: Kilkenny 1-11 Waterford 1-10 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1963: Kilkenny 4-17 Waterford 6-8 (All-Ireland final)
1959: Waterford 3-12 Kilkenny 1-10 (All-Ireland final replay)
1959: Waterford 1-17 Kilkenny 5-5 (All-Ireland final draw)
1957: Kilkenny 4-10 Waterford 3-12 (All-Ireland final)
2017 CHAMPIONSHIP
Wexford 1-20 Kilkenny 3-11 (Leinster semi-final)
Kilkenny 0-20 Limerick 0-17 (All-Ireland qualifier)
**
Cork 0-23 Waterford 1-15 (Munster semi-final)
Waterford 1-35 Offaly 0-14 (All-Ireland qualifier)
*Waterford’s only championship win over Kilkenny came in the 1959 All-
Ireland final replay.
*This will be the ninth time that Brian Cody has managed Kilkenny in a
championship clash with Waterford. They have won seven and drawn one of the
previous eight.
*The counties met at the same stage of the 2013 All-Ireland qualifiers when it
took extra-time to separate them. Kilkenny won by 1-22 to 2-16.
*If Kilkenny lose on Saturday, it will be the first time they failed to reach the
All-Ireland quarter finals or semi-finals since the championship system was
changed to allow beaten Leinster and Munster finalists re-enter the All-Ireland
race in 1997.
*Waterford beat Kilkenny by 1-15 to 0-17 in the first round of this year’s
Allianz League. Played in front of a crowd of 8,793, it was Waterford’s first
League win over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park since 2004. Pauric Mahony
(Waterford) and TJ Reid (Kilkenny) each scored 0-10
Team News
Kikenny remain unchanged
Kilkenny (SHC v Waterford): Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Padraig Walsh, Joey Holden; Conor Fogarty, Cillian Buckley, Joe Lyng; Michael Fennelly, Paddy Deegan; Chris Bolger, Walter Walsh, TJ Reid; Richie Hogan, Colin Fennelly, Ger Aylward.
Waterford – Jack Dillon comes into the team
Waterford (All-Ireland SHC v Kilkenny): Stephen O’Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Jake Dillon; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.

