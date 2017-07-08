Kilkenny v Waterford – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

They met twice in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final with Kilkenny edging to
victory in a replay (2-19 to 2-17) in a game where TJ Reid (0-7), Colin Fennelly
(2-0) and Richie Hogan (0-4) scored a total of 2-11 for Brian Cody’s men.
This will be the 14th championship meeting between the counties. Kilkenny
won ten of the previous 13 to Waterford’s one while there were two draws.
2016: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 2-17 (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay
2016: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-24 (All-Ireland semi-final) Draw
2015: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-18 (All-Ireland semi-final)
2013: Kilkenny 1-22 Waterford 2-16 after extra-time (Round 3 Qualifiers)
2011: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 1-16 (All-Ireland semi-final)
2009: Kilkenny 2-23 Waterford 3-15 (All-Ireland semi-final)
2008: Kilkenny 3-30 Waterford 1-13 (All-Ireland final)
2004: Kilkenny 3-12 Waterford 0-18 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1998: Kilkenny 1-11 Waterford 1-10 (All-Ireland semi-final)
1963: Kilkenny 4-17 Waterford 6-8 (All-Ireland final)
1959: Waterford 3-12 Kilkenny 1-10 (All-Ireland final replay)
1959: Waterford 1-17 Kilkenny 5-5 (All-Ireland final draw)
1957: Kilkenny 4-10 Waterford 3-12 (All-Ireland final)