KILKENNY’S BEST HURLING TEAM IN THE BRIAN CODY ERA

Every year they don’t win the All-Ireland, some pundits are too quick to announce Kilkenny’s demise. Whether Brian Cody’s charges bounce back again like they did in 2006, 2011 and 2014, time will tell. But such is the calibre of their star-studded teams, the current crop might struggle when compared. SportsNewsIRELAND takes a stab of picking our best Kilkenny hurling team since 1999.

EOIN MURPHY – An outfield player at underage, he has made his mark between the sticks and already this season has produced numerous crucial saves.

MICHAEL KAVANAGH – Retired in 2011 after winning 8 All-Irelands, was a consistent tight defender who also amassed 13 Leinster crowns in 14 years.

NOEL HICKEY – The All-Ireland under 21 winning captain in 1999 started his senior career at corner back before becoming the solid foundation of Kilkenny’s defence.

JACKIE TYRRELL – His rousing half-time speech in the 2015 All-Ireland final win over Galway is gaining legendary status. Tyrell brought that passion the field of play.

TOMMY WALSH – Regarded by many as the Greatest Hurler of his Era, this stylish wing back won nine All-Stars across defence, midfield and attack.

PETER BARRY – The ‘gentleman’ of the Kilkenny defence, he won three All-Irelands and three All-Stars as well as captaining James Stephens to the 2005 national club title.

J.J. DELANEY – Finished at full back but was a dynamic half back as well. Four titles in his final season in 2015. Denied Seamus Callanan an All-Ireland Final goal with a critical hook.

RICHIE HOGAN – Enjoying midfield but also a dangerous forward including 0-11 in this year’s Walsh Cup Final, he already has seven All-Ireland medals.

MICHAEL FENNELLY – Injuries, including a current Achilles tendon injury, have hampered him but the 2011 Hurler of the Year makes Kilkenny tick when in full flow.

TJ REID – Has become the main man following Henry Shefflin’s departure, the 2015 Hurler of the Year won two minor titles before his currently tally of seven senior.

HENRY SHEFFLIN – ‘King Henry’ – the all-time top championship scorer with 27 goals and 484 points struggled to make his club underage teams before setting senior records.

EOIN LARKIN – Hard to believe he only has two All-Stars, an ever present during Kilkenny’s dominant run in the last decade and was Hurler of the Year in 2008.

EDDIE BRENNAN – The current Kilkenny under 21 manager was known as one of the prolific goal scoring forwards of his generation including 1-5 in the 2007 Final against Limerick.

MARTIN COMERFORD – Back to national prominence at 38 helping O’Loughlin Gaels to the Leinster Final, Comerford was the quite assassin including a 2009 All-Ireland Final goal.

DJ CAREY – IT Carlow’s manager and Kilkenny football coach, ‘The Dodger’ was the country’s top player across the 90s and early 00s getting 34 championship goals.