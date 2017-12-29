Kilkenny’s Michael Fennelly retires from inter-county hurling

Eight-time All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship medal winner, Kilkenny’s Michael Fennelly, has announced his inter-county retirement, explaining that he feels his body has surpassed its limits at this time.

The 32 year-old Ballyhale Shamrocks man, who enjoyed a fruitful 12 years with Kilkenny, thanked the management team over the years, namely Brian Cody, Mick Dempsey, Derek Lyng, James McGarry and Martin Fogarty for their understanding and patience, stating that he would not have been in a position to continue playing for Kilkenny during some very challenging injuries without their support.

Fennelly expressed his appreciation to the Kilkenny supporters “from near and far for their support and kind words in the last decade and their unwavering support helped us to get us over the line in many last-minute deciders.”

In a statement released this evening, he thanked his family who, in his words, “have been through the highs and lows and no doubt they lived every second of the games that both my brother Colin and I played with their hearts in their mouths. Hopefully those years were as ecstatic for them as they were for me.”

The LIT lecturer wished the new Kilkenny captain Cillian Buckley and the county team all the very best for 2018, adding “I will be watching with anticipation and no doubt you will represent Kilkenny with pride as always.”

As well as accumulating 8 Senior All Ireland winner’s medals, Fennelly also captured 5 National League Hurling titles, 3 All-Ireland club SHC titles and 3 All-Stars. He was named 2011 Hurler of the Year and captained his county when Kilkenny won the 2009 All-Ireland Final.