Laois v Carlow Division 4 Football Final – 5 Players to watch

The sides only met as recently as last week when Laois edged Carlow out by 1-06 to 0-08 in Dr Cullen Park. Carlow were still promoted, while Laois maintained their 100% record going into the Division 4 Final that will be played at Croke Park at 3pm on Saturday afternoon. I have decided to look at 5 players that may well determine who will win and go into the championship on a high.

1: Paul Broderick (Carlow): Broderick has been superb for the Barrowsiders in the league campaign. Broderick is a match winner in the inside line and can cause any defence havoc on any given day, his accuracy from placed balls is also superb and he will punish any frees given away by the Laois defence.

2: Colm Begley (Laois): The Stradbally club man is adaptable to playing at wing back, centre back or midfield. He is a superb footballer. Excellent going forward and defensively, Begley will be given the task of marking Darragh Foley we suspect.

3: Brendan Murphy (Carlow): One of the best midfielders in the country in my opinion. He is a real leader. Strong aerial ability, powerful and physical all that you would ask of a midfielder. He is also capable of playing at full or centre forward so the option is there if Carlow need to get goals to win. Will have a big say on who will win this game.

4: Gary Walsh (Laois): Walsh is another superb footballer. The man from the Ballylinan club could have a massive say on who will come out on top here. He has pace and accuracy all of which are key of course for a forward. He may start in the inside line.

5: Daniel St Ledger (Carlow): No plying his trade with St Sylvester’s in Dublin. St Ledger is a key man in the Carlow defence. He will probably be given the task of marking Paul Kingston which will be tough, but he has shown great form as of late and should have another big game.