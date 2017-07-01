Laois v Clare – Preview, team news & betting advice

Its Laois v Clare in the football qualifiers, it’s a great chance for both side and we preview the match, with stats and team news, throw in 3pm.
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORES
LAOIS v CLARE
2017 Championship
Laois 4-15 Longford 0-16 (Leinster first round)
Kildare 1-21 Laois 1-7 (Leinster semi-final)
Laois 2-16 Wicklow 3-10 (Qualifier Round 1)
***
Clare 1-13 Limerick 1-12 (Munster quarter-final)
Kerry 1-18 Clare 1-12 (Munster semi-final)
*They meet for the fifth time in the qualifiers where Laois having won three and Clare one of the previous four. Clare won a 2A clash by 0-14 to 1-10 in Ennis last year; Laois won in 2013 in Ennis (3-17 to 0-10) in 2002 in Portlaoise (1-19 to 1-6) and in 2001 in Portlaoise (0-13 to 1-8).
*Clare reached the All-Ireland quarter-final via the qualifiers last year, beating Laois, Sligo and Roscommon
Team News
Laois (All-Ireland SFC v Clare): Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Mark Timmons, Trevor Collins; Eoin Buggie, Padraig McMahon, Colm Begley; Brendan Quigley, John O’Loughlin; Alan Farrell, David Conway, Damien O’Connor; Stephen Attride, Donie Kingston, Gary Walsh.
Clare (All-Ireland SFC v Laois): Joe Hayes; Gordon Kelly, Kevin Harnett, Dean Ryan; Pearse Lillis, Martin McMahon, Ciaran Russell; Gary Brennan, Cathal O’Connor; Cian O’Dea, Sean Collins, Jamie Malone; Keelan Sexton, Eoin Cleary, David Tubridy.