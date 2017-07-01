Laois v Clare – Preview, team news & betting advice

Its Laois v Clare in the football qualifiers, it’s a great chance for both side and we preview the match, with stats and team news, throw in 3pm.

LAOIS v CLARE

2017 Championship

Laois 4-15 Longford 0-16 (Leinster first round)

Kildare 1-21 Laois 1-7 (Leinster semi-final)

Laois 2-16 Wicklow 3-10 (Qualifier Round 1)

Clare 1-13 Limerick 1-12 (Munster quarter-final)

Kerry 1-18 Clare 1-12 (Munster semi-final)

*They meet for the fifth time in the qualifiers where Laois having won three and Clare one of the previous four. Clare won a 2A clash by 0-14 to 1-10 in Ennis last year; Laois won in 2013 in Ennis (3-17 to 0-10) in 2002 in Portlaoise (1-19 to 1-6) and in 2001 in Portlaoise (0-13 to 1-8).

*Clare reached the All-Ireland quarter-final via the qualifiers last year, beating Laois, Sligo and Roscommon