Laois v Wexford – Preview, team news, live updates and betting advice

Wexford were promoted from 1B in this year’s Allianz Hurling League, winning all five games before beating Kilkenny in the quarter-final. They lost the semi-final to Tipperary.

Laois finished bottom of 1B this year, winning one and losing four games. They survived in the group by beating Kerry (after extra-time) in a relegation play-off.

Laois won all three games in the Leinster ‘round robin’ as follows: Laois 1-23 Westmeath 2-17; Laois 3-25 Meath 2-13; Laois 2-21 Kerry 3-15.

Wexford beat Laois by 2-24 to 2-20 in the final round of 1B this year. Played in Innovate Wexford Park in late March, the sides were level at half-time. There was only a point between them late on but Wexford finished strongly, adding three more points.

Both managers, Davy Fitzgerald and Eamonn Kelly are in their

first seasons as managers of Wexford and Laois respectively.

Fitzgerald previously managed Waterford and Clare while Kelly had stints with Kerry and Offaly.

The winners will play Kilkenny in the Leinster semi-final on June 10.

DID YOU KNOW?

Ross King scored a total of 0-34 (0-26 frees, 0-2 ‘65’s) for Laois in their three Leinster ‘round robin’ games. Patrick Purcell scored 4-9 from play.