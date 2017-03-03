Latest National Football and Hurling Team News – Thursday, 2nd March

Darren Kelly

Tyrone have named the same side that were scheduled to face Cavan in last week’s postponed match for this Saturday night’s meeting with Monaghan. Mickey O’Neill starts in goal instead of Niall Morgan; Ronan O’Neill plays at full-forward for the suspended Mark Bradley; while Mattie Donnelly returns to the bench having missed the Dublin game through injury.

Paul Cribbin returns to the Kildare football team for their meeting with Fermanagh after missing the last day against Derry. Peter Kelly makes way as Cribbin slots back in at wing forward while Chris Healy remains in the inside line ahead of Ben McCormack.

Limerick hurlers have made nine changes for Sunday’s encounter with Offaly. David McCarthy starts ahead of Nickie Quaid in goal; Sean Finn, Mike Casey and Diarmuid Byrnes come into the defence for Stephen Cahill, Richie English and Colin Ryan; Pat Ryan and William O’Donoghue form the midfield partnership; Gearoid Hegarty, David Dempsey and Andrew La Touche Cosgrave start in attack.

Derry footballers are unchanged for their meeting with Down with manager Damien Barton staying with the same side that picked up their first win against Kildare last week.

Following their win over Longford, Armagh football manager Kieran McGeeney makes just one change for their game with Offaly on Sunday. Anthony Duffy comes into the half-forward line replacing Oisin O’Neill.

Derry hurling manager Collie McGurk has made two changes to his team for Sunday’s encounter with Wicklow. Odhran McKeever and Brian Og McGilligan come into the side at the expense of suspended pair Kevin Hinphey and John O’Dwyer.