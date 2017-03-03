Latest National Football and Hurling Team News – Thursday, 2nd March
Darren Kelly
-
Tyrone have named the same side that were scheduled to face Cavan in last week’s postponed match for this Saturday night’s meeting with Monaghan. Mickey O’Neill starts in goal instead of Niall Morgan; Ronan O’Neill plays at full-forward for the suspended Mark Bradley; while Mattie Donnelly returns to the bench having missed the Dublin game through injury.
-
Paul Cribbin returns to the Kildare football team for their meeting with Fermanagh after missing the last day against Derry. Peter Kelly makes way as Cribbin slots back in at wing forward while Chris Healy remains in the inside line ahead of Ben McCormack.
-
Limerick hurlers have made nine changes for Sunday’s encounter with Offaly. David McCarthy starts ahead of Nickie Quaid in goal; Sean Finn, Mike Casey and Diarmuid Byrnes come into the defence for Stephen Cahill, Richie English and Colin Ryan; Pat Ryan and William O’Donoghue form the midfield partnership; Gearoid Hegarty, David Dempsey and Andrew La Touche Cosgrave start in attack.
-
Derry footballers are unchanged for their meeting with Down with manager Damien Barton staying with the same side that picked up their first win against Kildare last week.
-
Following their win over Longford, Armagh football manager Kieran McGeeney makes just one change for their game with Offaly on Sunday. Anthony Duffy comes into the half-forward line replacing Oisin O’Neill.
-
Derry hurling manager Collie McGurk has made two changes to his team for Sunday’s encounter with Wicklow. Odhran McKeever and Brian Og McGilligan come into the side at the expense of suspended pair Kevin Hinphey and John O’Dwyer.
-
Armagh’s hurlers see two changes for their meeting with Westmeath. Sylvester McConnell has brought Dylan McKenna and Eoin McGuinness into the team with Shea Gaffney and Nathan Curry making way.
Tyrone (NFL v Monaghan): Mickey O’Neill; Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Justin McMahon, Aidan McCrory; Colm Cavanagh, Declan McClure; Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte; Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane, Ronan O’Neill.
Kildare (NFL v Fermanagh): Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Chris Healy.
Limerick (NHL v Offaly): David McCarthy; Sean Finn, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Seamus Hickey, Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon; Pat Ryan, William O’Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty, David Dempsey, James Ryan; Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Ronan Lynch, Sean Tobin.
Derry (NFL v Down): Conor McLarnon; Niall Keenan, Conor Nevin, Peter Hagan; Neil Forester, Oisin Duffin, Michael McEvoy; James Kielt, Conor McAtamney; Enda Lynn, Emmett McGuckin, Carlus McWilliams; Danny Tallon, Niall Loughlin, Benny Heron.
Armagh (NFL v Offaly): Blaine Hughes; Mark Shields, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Niall Rowland, Brendan Donaghy, Aaron McKay; Stephen Sheridan, Aaron Findon; Rory Grugan, Anthony Duffy, Niall Grimley; Jamie Clarke, Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin.
Derry (NHL v Wicklow): Darrell McDermott; Paddy Turner, Sean McCullagh, Darragh McCloskey; Ciaran Steele, Liam Og Hinphey, Odhran McKeever; Alan Grant, Brian Og McGilligan; Ruairi Convery, Oisin McCloskey, Eugene McGuckin; Aaron Kelly, Gavin McCormick, Darragh Cartin.
Armagh (NHL v Westmeath): Simon Doherty; Ciaran Clifford, Artie McGuinness, David Bridges; John Corvan, Tiarnan Nevin, Peter McKearney; Conor Corvan, Stephen Renaghan; David Carvill, Cathal Carvill, Dylan McKenna; Eoin McGuinness, Danny Magee, Ryan Gaffney.