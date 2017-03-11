Latest Weekend GAA Team News – 11th & 12th March

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has made four changes for this Sunday’s re-fixed National Football League game with Cavan.

Sean Cavanagh makes his first start of the season at full forward; Niall Morgan returns in goal; Rory Brennan lines out in defence; with Padraig McNulty in midfield. Ronan O’Neill, Mickey O’Neill, Frank Burns and Declan McClure make way.

Tyrone (NFL v Cavan): Niall Morgan; Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Justin McMahon, Rory Brennan; Colm Cavanagh, Padraig McNulty; Conor Meyler, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte; Darren McCurry, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly returns Charlie Dwyer to his starting line-up for Saturday evening National Hurling League encounter with Limerick.

Dwyer missed last week’s game against Galway but takes his place at centre forward while Aaron Dunphy starts on the wing. Aidan Corby and Eanna Lyons drop to the bench.

Laois (NHL v Limerick): Enda Rowland; Cahir Healy, Leigh Bergin, Dwane Palmer; Sean Downey, Paddy Purcell, Ryan Mullaney; Cian Taylor, Ben Conroy; Aaron Dunphy, Cha Dwyer, Patrick Whelan; Willie Dunphy, Neil Foyle, Ross King.

Limerick manager John Kiely has also named his team for that meeting in Portlaoise making nine changes from the team that edged past Offaly.

Barry Hennessy starts in goal; Richie English and Dan Morrissey are among the defence; Darragh O’Donovan and William O’Donoghue are a new-look midfield; while Shane Dowling, Kevin O’Brien, Kyle Hayes and Colin Ryan coming into the attack.

Limerick (NHL v Laois): Barry Hennessy; Stephen Cahill, Richie English, Sean Finn; Seamus Hickey, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; Darragh O Donovan, William O Donoghue; Shane Dowling, Gearoid Hegarty, James Ryan; Kevin O Brien, Kyle Hayes, Colin Ryan.

Leitrim seniors Dean McGovern and Ryan O’Rourke will play for the under 21s in the Connacht football championship match with Galway on Saturday despite missing last week’s NFL meeting with Carlow.

Oisin Madden, Mark Plunkett, Jack Heslin, Keith Beirne and Conor Gaffney are other starters who have been involved in the senior set-up.

Leitrim (Connacht U21F v Galway): Jack Burke; James Mitchell, Brian Leyden, Liam Ryan; Donal Feely, Dean McGovern, Oisin Madden; Keith Keegan, Mark Plunkett; Jack Heslin, Ryan O’Rourke, Conor Dolan; Robbie Cunningham, Keith Beirne, Conor Gaffney.

Galway under 21 manager Gerry Fahy has named Michael Daly captain ahead of that meeting in Tuam. Daly, Rory Greene, Sean Andy Kelly, Kieran Molloy, Peter Cooke, Paul Mannion and Eoin Finnerty are seven survivors from last year’s campaign.

The team also includes some of the 2016 minors who reached the All-Ireland Final with dangerous pair Robert Finnerty and Dessie Conneely getting calls in the corner forward positions.

Fahy has called up several players from the successful 2016 county minor squad which reached the All-Ireland decider, including corner-forwards Robert Finnerty and Dessie Conneely.

Galway (Connacht U21F v Leitrim): Ronan O’Beolain; Liam Kelly, Dylan McHugh, Rory Greene; Sean Kelly, Sean Andy Kelly, Kieran Molloy; Peter Cooke, Cillian McDaid; Colin Brady, Michael Daly, Paul Mannion; Robert Finnerty, Eoin Finnerty, Dessie Conneely.