League hurling semi-finals- 5 players to watch

With the league hurling semi-finals just around the corner, we have decided to look at 5 players to watch out for from the 4 remaining teams out of Wexford, Limerick, Kilkenny and Tipperary. In the semi-finals Wexford will host Kilkenny and Tipperary will take on Limerick. We have decided to look at 5 players who can have a massive impact in their respective games next weekend.

1: Rory O’Connor (Wexford): The St Martins man at 19 years of age is one of the coolest of men under pressure. He is a superb free taker, has strength, skill and speed. All round top class athlete who has a long career ahead of him in the purple and gold of Wexford.

2: Seamus Kennedy (Tipperary): A superb player for Tipperary last year and he has grown even further in terms of his pace and experience. He is a superb talent and is quite versatile can play midfield, wing back or even corner back. A good all-rounder and will be one to watch I am sure against the Shannonsiders.

3: Seamus Flanagan (Limerick): An up and coming star he was superb in the league quarter final win over Clare at the Gaelic Grounds. He has a keen eye for a score, he is pacey and will cause James Barry trouble if he starts at full forward. One for the future without a doubt, but he could be a real star in the making.

4: Martin Keoghan (Kilkenny): A massive find for Kilkenny. Similar to O’Connor for Wexford is strong, skilful and fast. Brian Cody likes a player that can win his own ball and that is why he starts for the Cats, strong under the high ball and can deliver in big games. Can see him going well against Wexford if he starts.

5: Cian Darcy (Tipperary): Although relatively quiet against Dublin in the quarter-final Darcy is an All-Ireland at minor level and knows what it takes to win. He possesses speed, accuracy and sharpness in terms of the first touch. May start against Limerick and if he does Limerick defence will need to be on their toes.