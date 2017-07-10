Leinster Football Football Final Dublin V Kildare: Location, Date, Time, Odds

Jim Gavin’s boys in blue bolted into the Leinster Football SFC Final after hammering Westmeath by 31 points in Croke Park.

The win means the Dublin will meet Kildare in Croke Park for the Delaney Cup on Sunday.

When the two sides meet, it will be to battle for seven in a row for the Sky Blues on the Provincial stage.

Here’s what you need to know for the big game.

Where will it take place?

The final between the old rivals will take place on Sunday July 16 in Croke Park.

What price are the tickets?

Tickets for the stands cost €25, with Hill 16 costing €20. Kids can go for €5 but only in the Cusack and Davin stands. Wheelchair tickets are free, with students and OAP’s concessions all available on the day.

What time is Throw In?

Throw in is scheduled for 4pm.

Who are the favourites?

Dublin are the strong favourites – Paddy Power are listing them as 1/12 favourites to take home the Delaney Cup. Kildare sit at an 8/1 shot, with a draw available at 20/1.