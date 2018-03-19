Limerick win amazing first live hurling shootout against Clare

After two periods of extra time and nearly 110min of hurling, Colin Ryan hit over the 14 free from the 65′ to give Limerick an epic win over Clare.
Limerick scored a goal to bring it to extra time and then they needed a point from a free to go to extra extra time and same to go to the oenalty shootout.
Colin Ryan leis an scór cinniúnach!
A léithéid de lá!! 100 minutes of hurling!!@LimerickCLG 4-21 (33) @GaaClare 0-33 (33)
Sraith Iomána #AllianzLeagues – Roinn 1, Cluiche Ceathrú Ceannais. #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/4HUNlx32fQ
