Home / GAA / Limerick win amazing first live hurling shootout against Clare

Limerick win amazing first live hurling shootout against Clare

By
Updated: March 19, 2018
clare limerick

After two periods of extra time and nearly 110min of hurling, Colin Ryan hit over the 14 free from the 65′ to give Limerick an epic win over Clare.

Limerick scored a goal to bring it to extra time and then they needed a point from a free to go to extra extra time and same to go to the oenalty shootout.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>