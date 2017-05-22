List of 51 GAA live matches scheduled to be shown on TV by RTE & Sky Sports

We have the list of scheduled GAA matches that will be broadcast live by Sky Sports & RTE during the Hurling and Gaelic Football championships.

Sky announced details of its GAA Championship coverage for this summer, the first season of the broadcaster’s new five-year deal with an Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.

The season will begin with exclusive coverage of All-Ireland Football champions Dublin taking on either Carlow or Wexford in the Leinster Senior Championship quarter-final on June 3rd.

2013 All-Ireland Hurling champions Clare take on Limerick in the Munster Championship semi-final on June 4th in the second of Sky Sports’ exclusive Championship games.

Other key fixtures among Sky Sports 20 live summer GAA games are the Leinster Hurling Championship semi-final (June 10th) and two All-Ireland Football quarter-finals (August 5th), with a total of 14 of the station’s games being exclusive this year.

Sky Sports will provide in-depth analysis from former GAA starts such as former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness, Tyrone legend Peter Canavan, Clare’s two-time All-Ireland SHC star Jamesie O’Connor, Kilkenny’s nine-time All-Ireland SHC champion JJ Delaney.

Ahead of this year’s Championship campaign, new and existing Sky Sports customers can, from this Friday (19th May), enjoy half price Sky Sports for 6 months.

And for the first time ever, GAA fans can now see all the action instantly and without a contract via NOWTV.com from €10.

Sky Sports full GAA 2017 fixture list:

Saturday, 3 June

7.00pm Dublin v Carlow/Wexford (LSFC QF)

Sunday, 4 June

4.00pm Clare v Limerick (MSHC Semi-Final)

Saturday, 10 June

7.00pm Kilkenny v Wexford/Group Team (LSHC Semi-Final)

Saturday, 17 June

7.00pm Kildare/Laois/Longford v Meath/Louth Wicklow (LSFC Semi-Final)

Saturday, 1 July

7.00pm Football or Hurling Qualifier

Saturday, 8 July

7.00pm Football or Hurling Qualifier

Saturday, 15 July

5.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 3b

7.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 3b

Saturday, 22 July

5.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4a

7.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4a

Saturday, 29 July

5.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4b

7.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4b

Saturday, 5 August

4.00pm All-Ireland Football Quarter-Final

6.00pm All-Ireland Football Quarter-Final

Sunday, 6 August

3.30pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Sunday, 13 August

3.30pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Sunday, 20 August

3.30pm All-Ireland Football Semi-Final

Sunday, 27 August

3.30pm All-Ireland Football Semi-Final

Sunday, 3 September

3.30pm All-Ireland Hurling Final

Sunday, 17 September

3.30pm All-Ireland Football Final

All games live on RTÉ2

Saturday 20 May

7pm Monaghan v Fermanagh (USFC Preliminary Round)

Sunday 21 May

2pm Mayo v Sligo (CSFC Quarter final)

4pm Cork v Tipperary (MSHC Quarter Final)

Sunday 28 May

2pm Derry v Tyrone (USFC Quarter final)

4pm Dublin v Galway (LSHC Quarter Final)

Sunday 4 June

2pm Down v Armagh (USFC Quarter final)

Saturday 10 June

5pm Cork/Waterford v Tipperary (MSFC semi final)

Sunday 11 June

2pm Cavan v Fermanagh/Monaghan (USFC Quarter final)

4pm Galway v Mayo/Sligo (CSFC Semi Final)

Sunday 18 June

2pm Derry/Tyrone v Donegal/Antrim (USFC Semi-Final)

4pm Waterford v Cork/Tipperary (MSHC Semi Final)

Saturday 24 June

7pm Down / Armagh v Cavan / Monaghan / Fermanagh (USFC Semi-Final)

Sunday 25 June

4pm Carlow / Wexford / Dublin v Offaly / Westmeath (LSFC Semi Final)

Saturday 1 July

5.00pm, QUALIFIER

Sunday 2 July

2pm Munster Football Final

4pm Leinster Hurling Final

Saturday 8 July

5.00pm, QUALIFER

Sunday 9 July

2pm Connacht Football Final

4pm Munster Hurling Final

Sunday 16 July

2pm Ulster Football Final

4pm Leinster Football Final

Sunday 23 July

2pm All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final

4pm All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final

Sunday 30 July

2pm All Ireland Football Quarter Final

4pm All Ireland Football Quarter Final

Sunday 6 August

3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Sunday 13 August

3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Sunday 20 August

3.30pm All Ireland Football Semi-Final

Sunday 27 August

3.30pm All Ireland Football Semi-Final

Sunday 3 September

3.30pm All Ireland Hurling Final

Sunday 17 September

3.30pm All Ireland Football Final