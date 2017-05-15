List of all inter-county Football managers – How many can you name?

We have the list of all the GAA county football managers, can you name the manager of your county football team?



So get a pen and paper and don’t look down and see how many can you name.

1. JIM GAVIN (Dublin) – 5th Season

- Championship Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2013, 2015, 2016

- Leinster Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

2. EAMONN FITZMAURICE (Kerry) – 5th Season

- Championship Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2014

- Munster Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

3. STEPHEN ROCHFORD (Mayo) – 2nd Season

- Championship Best – Runners-Up 2016

- Connacht Best – Semi-Finalists 2016

4. MICKEY HARTE (Tyrone) – 15th Season

- Championship Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2003, 2005, 2008

- Ulster Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2003, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2016

5. RORY GALLAGHER (Donegal) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015, 2016

- Ulster Best – Finalists 2015, 2016

6. CIAN O’NEILL (Kildare) – 2nd Season

- Championship Best – Round 3 Qualifiers 2016

- Leinster Best – Semi-Finalists 2016

7. MALACHY O’ROURKE (Monaghan) – 5th Season

- Championship Best – Quarter-Finalists 2013, 2014, 2015

- Ulster Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2013, 2015

8. MATTIE McGLEENAN (Cavan) – 1st Season

- First Season

9. KEVIN WALSH (Galway) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016

- Connacht Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2016

10. PEADAR HEALY (Cork) – 2nd Season

- Championship Best – Round 4 Qualifiers 2016

- Munster Best – Semi-Finalists 2016

11. KIERAN McGEENEY (Armagh) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Round 2 Qualifiers 2015

- Ulster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015, 2016

12. COLIN KELLY (Louth) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Round 2 Qualifiers 2015

- Leinste Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016

13. ANDY McENTEE (Meath) – 1st Season

- First Season

14. TOM CRIBBIN (Westmeath) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Round 4 Qualifiers 2015, 2016

- Leinster Best – Finalists 2015, 2016

15. LIAM KEARNS (Tipperary) – 2nd Season

- Championship Best – Semi-Finalists 2016

- Munster Best – Finalists 2016

16. COLM COLLINS (Clare) – 4th Season

- Championship Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016

- Munster Best – Semi-Finalists 2014, 2015, 2016

17. KEVIN McSTAY (Roscommon) – 1st Season

- First Season

18. PETE McGRATH (Fermanagh) – 4th Season

- Championship Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015

- Ulster Best – Semi-Finalists 2015

19. DAMIAN BARTON (Derry) – 2nd Season

- Championship Best – Round 4 Qualifiers 2016

- Ulster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016

20. DENIS CONNERTON (Longford) – 2nd Season

- Championship Best – Round 3 Qualifiers 2016

- Leinster Best – Preliminary Round 2016

21. EAMONN BURNS (Down) – 2nd Season

- Championship Best – Round 1 Qualifiers 2016

- Ulster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016

22. SEAMUS McENANEY (Wexford) – 1st Season

- First Season

23. NIALL CAREW (Sligo) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Round 4 Qualifiers 2015

- Connacht Best – Finalists 2015

24. PAT FLANAGAN (Offaly) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Round 2 Qualifiers 2015, 2016

- Leinster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016

25. PETER CREEDON (Laois) – 1st Season

- First Season

26. JUSTIN O’HALLORAN (New York) – 2nd Season

- Connacht Best – Preliminary Round 2016

27. FRANK FITZSIMONS (Antrim) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Round 2 Qualifiers 2015

- Ulster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015

28. BILLY LEE (Limerick) – 1st Season

- First Season

29. TURLOUGH O’BRIEN (Carlow) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Round 2 Qualifiers 2016

- Leinster Best – Preliminary Round 2015, 2016

30. BRENDAN GUCKIAN (Leitrim) – 1st Season

- First Season

31. TOM McGLINCHEY (Waterford) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Round 1 Qualifiers 2015, 2016

- Munster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015, 2016

32. JOHNNY MAGEE (Wicklow) – 3rd Season

- Championship Best – Round 1 Qualifiers 2015, 2016

- Leinster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015

33. CIARAN DEELEY (London) – 2nd Season

- Championship Best – Round 1 Qualifiiers 2016

- Connacht Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016