List of all inter-county Football managers – How many can you name?

We have the list of all the GAA county football managers, can you name the manager of your county football team?
So get a pen and paper and don’t look down and see how many can you name.
1. JIM GAVIN (Dublin) – 5th Season
- Championship Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2013, 2015, 2016
- Leinster Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016
2. EAMONN FITZMAURICE (Kerry) – 5th Season
- Championship Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2014
- Munster Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016
3. STEPHEN ROCHFORD (Mayo) – 2nd Season
- Championship Best – Runners-Up 2016
- Connacht Best – Semi-Finalists 2016
4. MICKEY HARTE (Tyrone) – 15th Season
- Championship Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2003, 2005, 2008
- Ulster Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2003, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2016
5. RORY GALLAGHER (Donegal) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015, 2016
- Ulster Best – Finalists 2015, 2016
6. CIAN O’NEILL (Kildare) – 2nd Season
- Championship Best – Round 3 Qualifiers 2016
- Leinster Best – Semi-Finalists 2016
7. MALACHY O’ROURKE (Monaghan) – 5th Season
- Championship Best – Quarter-Finalists 2013, 2014, 2015
- Ulster Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2013, 2015
8. MATTIE McGLEENAN (Cavan) – 1st Season
- First Season
9. KEVIN WALSH (Galway) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016
- Connacht Best – CHAMPIONS!!! 2016
10. PEADAR HEALY (Cork) – 2nd Season
- Championship Best – Round 4 Qualifiers 2016
- Munster Best – Semi-Finalists 2016
11. KIERAN McGEENEY (Armagh) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Round 2 Qualifiers 2015
- Ulster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015, 2016
12. COLIN KELLY (Louth) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Round 2 Qualifiers 2015
- Leinste Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016
13. ANDY McENTEE (Meath) – 1st Season
- First Season
14. TOM CRIBBIN (Westmeath) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Round 4 Qualifiers 2015, 2016
- Leinster Best – Finalists 2015, 2016
15. LIAM KEARNS (Tipperary) – 2nd Season
- Championship Best – Semi-Finalists 2016
- Munster Best – Finalists 2016
16. COLM COLLINS (Clare) – 4th Season
- Championship Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016
- Munster Best – Semi-Finalists 2014, 2015, 2016
17. KEVIN McSTAY (Roscommon) – 1st Season
- First Season
18. PETE McGRATH (Fermanagh) – 4th Season
- Championship Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015
- Ulster Best – Semi-Finalists 2015
19. DAMIAN BARTON (Derry) – 2nd Season
- Championship Best – Round 4 Qualifiers 2016
- Ulster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016
20. DENIS CONNERTON (Longford) – 2nd Season
- Championship Best – Round 3 Qualifiers 2016
- Leinster Best – Preliminary Round 2016
21. EAMONN BURNS (Down) – 2nd Season
- Championship Best – Round 1 Qualifiers 2016
- Ulster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016
22. SEAMUS McENANEY (Wexford) – 1st Season
- First Season
23. NIALL CAREW (Sligo) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Round 4 Qualifiers 2015
- Connacht Best – Finalists 2015
24. PAT FLANAGAN (Offaly) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Round 2 Qualifiers 2015, 2016
- Leinster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016
25. PETER CREEDON (Laois) – 1st Season
- First Season
26. JUSTIN O’HALLORAN (New York) – 2nd Season
- Connacht Best – Preliminary Round 2016
27. FRANK FITZSIMONS (Antrim) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Round 2 Qualifiers 2015
- Ulster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015
28. BILLY LEE (Limerick) – 1st Season
- First Season
29. TURLOUGH O’BRIEN (Carlow) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Round 2 Qualifiers 2016
- Leinster Best – Preliminary Round 2015, 2016
30. BRENDAN GUCKIAN (Leitrim) – 1st Season
- First Season
31. TOM McGLINCHEY (Waterford) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Round 1 Qualifiers 2015, 2016
- Munster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015, 2016
32. JOHNNY MAGEE (Wicklow) – 3rd Season
- Championship Best – Round 1 Qualifiers 2015, 2016
- Leinster Best – Quarter-Finalists 2015
33. CIARAN DEELEY (London) – 2nd Season
- Championship Best – Round 1 Qualifiiers 2016
- Connacht Best – Quarter-Finalists 2016
paulina mcconnaughey
05/15/2017 at 2:12 am
What year was michael spillano manager of sligo football team? Tks