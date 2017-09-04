Home / GAA / List of upcoming LIVE and Streamed GAA coverage on TG4 and www.tg4.ie

Updated: March 28, 2017
dublin roscommon

Its a very busy week of GAA and TG4 are showing two live matches and five other matches will be streamed live on their website tg4.ie, the list of matches is below.

WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH

Live online streaming on www.tg4.ie

EirGrid GAA Leinster U21 Football Championship Final

Offaly v Dublin

Live from O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

Throw-in:  7:30pm

 

 

Live online streaming on www.tg4.ie

EirGrid GAA Munster U21 Football Championship Final

Cork v Kerry

Live from Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork

Throw-in:  7:30pm

 

**Highlights from both games will be shown on TG4 at 10:30pm.

 

 

 

 

FRIDAY 31 MARCH

8:30pm   Seó Spóirt

On this week’s programme, Dara Ó Cinnéide is joined by Jack O’Connor, Diarmuid Lyng and Daragh Ó Conchúir as they preview the weekends matches in the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues. Gemma Ní Chionnaith talks to Monaghan footballer Gavin Dougan and Wexford Hurler Matthew O’Hanlon ahead of the weekends big games.

 

 

 

SATURDAY 1 APRIL

All matches will be streamed live on www.tg4.ie

 

2:00pm   Ballinrobe Community School v St Ciaran’s, Ballygawley  (Masita GAA All Ireland Post Primary Schools Paddy Drummond Cup – Senior B Football) – live on www.tg4.ie

 

4:00pm  St Brendans Killarney V St. Peter’s College Wexford   (Masita GAA All Ireland Post Primary Schools Hogan Cup – Senior A Football) – live on www.tg4.ie

Both matches live from Croke Park

 

6:00pm  Sligo v Galway, EirGrid Connacht GAA U21 Football Championship Final, Live from Markievicz Park -live on www.tg4.ie

 

 

 

 

 

SUNDAY 2 APRIL

1:30pm   GAA BEO coverage begins on TG4

 

2:00pm    Live coverage of Monaghan v Dublin from St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones (Allianz Football League Round 7)

 

4:00pm    Live coverage of Galway v Waterford from Pearse Stadium, Salthill  (Allianz Hurling League Quarter Final)

 

5:45pm    Deferred coverage of Kilkenny v Wexford from Nowlan Park  (Allianz Hurling League Quarter Final)

 

 

 

MONDAY 3 APRIL

8:00pm  GAA 2018

Weekly GAA highlights of the weekends matches including action from the Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues and the EirGrid U21 Football Championship.

 

 

 

WEDNESDAY 5 APRIL

Live streaming on www.tg4.ie

EirGrid GAA Ulster U21 Football Championship Final, Throw-in at 8:00pm - live on www.tg4.ie

(Donegal or Cavan  v  Armagh or Derry)

 

 

One Comment

  1. Maurice o donnell

    04/09/2017 at 7:30 pm

    Great service

    Reply

