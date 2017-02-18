Mayfield (Cork) vs Mooncoin (Kilkenny) – 3pm Croke Park

One of the tightest battles of the weekend, the bookies are split down the middle calling this one with both Mayfield and Mooncoin evens in the betting.

Mayfield hadn’t won a county junior title since 1978. After finally breaking through, they defeated Waterford’s Ballyduff in the Munster Final. Nicky Kelly, David O’Neill and Shane Duggan are three key attackers for the Cork outfit.

“It’s mental,” said captain Shane O’Donovan to the Cork Independent. “At the start of the season the county title was our target. We lost to Brian Dillon’s in the city final last year so we knew we weren’t far off.

“We won the city then this year and went on to win the county from there, everything since then has just been a bonus but playing in an All-Ireland Final in Croke Park? Never did I ever think that would happen!”

Mooncoin are aiming to become the third consecutive Kilkenny winners and the fifth in six years. But for the club, with a strong tradition, they were 12-time senior county champions but haven’t tasted those heights since 1965.

They defeated John Lockes (Callan) in the county final. Eamon Henneby is their danger full forward with captain Ethan Ryan, Kevin Crowley and Cormac Fleming equally effective. But they’ve also seeked divine inspiration with holy water and candles at the ready.

“Sure, it is great,” said club chairman Paddy Crowley to the Kilkenny People. “That’s typical. Everyone feels a part of this great thing that is happening in the parish, and everyone wants to help in their own little way. Mary (Grace) and Joan (Daly) are Mooncoin followers through and through, and their gestures have served us well.”

Verdict: Mooncoin