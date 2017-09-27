Mayo GAA News – Moran confirms he will play in 2018 season

Andy Moran will don the Mayo jersey for a 15th senior season in 2018 after confirming he has no intention of retiring from the inter-county game just yet.

Moran who is a Player of the Year contender has confirmed he will stay on with Mayo next year as he searches for an elusive All-Ireland title.

The Ballaghderreen man turns 34 in November but after picking up a PwC footballer of the month award for August, nominated again for an All-Star as well as footballer of the year he is already looking forward to next year.

Moran enjoyed a tremendous season as he played a starring role in the Connacht’s side run to the final before another one-point defeat to Dublin.

The forward was speaking at an event to announce his player of the month award for August.

He scored 2-06 in two matches against Kerry last month and has opted to continue into 2018 with a view to maintaining that form.