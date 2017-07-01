Mayo v Derry – Preview, team news & betting advice

This will be a huge test for last years All-Ireland finalists as they play Derry, we preview the match with team news, stats and betting advice. throw in 5pm.

2017 Championship

Mayo 2-14 Sligo 0-11(Connacht quarter-final)

Galway 0-15 Mayo 1-11 (Connacht semi-final)

** Tyrone 0-22 Derry 0-11 (Ulster quarter-final)

Derry 1-17 Waterford 0-13 (Qualifier – Round 1)

This will be only the second ever championship clash between the counties, the first being in 2007 when Derry won a Round 2 qualifier by 2-13 to 1-6 in Celtic Park.

The last competitive clash between the counties was in March 2015 when Mayo won an Allianz League (Div 1 game) by 2-12 to 1-13 in Celtic Park.

After winning five successive Connacht titles in 2011-15, Mayo are in Round 2 of the qualifiers for a second successive season. They beat Fermanagh, Kildare and Westmeath in last year’s qualifiers before beating Tyrone (quarter-final), Tipperary (semi-final) and losing to Dublin (replayed All-Ireland final)

Derry reached Round 4 of last year’s qualifiers, where they lost to Tipperary, having earlier beaten Louth, Meath and Cavan.

Team News

Mayo (All-Ireland SFC v Derry): David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Ger Cafferkey, Chris Barrett; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan; Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O’Connor, Stephen Coen; Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Andy Moran.