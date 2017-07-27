Mayo v Roscommon – Preview, stats, betting advice and team news

It’s an all Connacht All Ireland quarter-final as Mayo play Roscommon, we have the starting team news, stats, interesting facts. Start time 4pm Sunday.

This game is impossible to call, if you literally take Roscommon hammering Galway who had beaten Mayo then the Rossie will win, but sport is not linear.

Roscommon full back John McManus is full of confidence and told gaa,ie “There was always been this talk about all the Roscommon teams that had done well underage, but the best thing we’ve taken from those underage days is that we’re used to beating the big teams and we’re used to getting to the latter end of the championship. I know it’s a different kettle of fish in senior football but the mind-set is still the same,” said the Rossies defender.

“I wouldn’t have any fear of going out and playing Mayo because I’ve played them at underage and we’ve beaten them. We feel we’re capable of beating the top teams.

“A lot of people would have predicted Mayo to beat Cork, but I expected Cork to give them the game they did. I actually preferred not knowing our opponents because when you go out training you are focused on yourself, and you’re not concentrating on anyone else.

“Sometimes you can know who you are playing months in advance and you forget about planning for your own game. It’s been enjoyable to be able to go out and train without planning on how to counteract another team’s tactics.”

Roscommon manager and former RTE pundit Kevin McStay knows how much of task his team has against his native Mayo “The challenge we’re putting out to the boys is that this is the challenge of our lives. Roscommon haven’t won a major championship match now in Croke Park in 37 years, since August 1980. So you can see the enormity of the task for us,” McStay told the Roscommon Herald.

“Perhaps we’re young or inexperienced, perhaps we’re lacking size and power; that’s for people to debate. But we feel we’ve used the time since the Connacht final well and we’re going to give it a good shot.”

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford knows that his team have had five weeks of hard football and having to go to injury time to beat Cork last week will have taken a lot out of his team

“We’ll tailor our training this week to meet that but I feel the lads are in good condition, so the big challenge now for the medical team and the S&C team is recovery,” said Rochford.

“We’ve got to be a lot more effective at the weekend. We’re coming up against a confident bunch. We’ve got a massive challenge. The preparations started straight away with recovery.”

MAYO’S TOP SCORERS Cillian O’Connor…….2-40 (0-28 frees, 0-1 ‘45’) Andy Moran……………0-12 Diarmuid O’Connor…2-4 **** Roscommon 2-23 Leitrim 1-9 (Connacht semi-final) Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final) ROSCOMMON’S TOP SCORERS Diarmuid Murtagh ….0-12 (0-4 frees) Conor Devaney………..2-4 (0-2 frees) Ciaran Murtagh………..0-7 (0-3 frees, 0-1 pen) LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES 2014: Mayo 0-13 Roscommon 1-9 (Connacht semi-final) 2013: Mayo 0-21 Roscommon 0-9 (2013 Connacht semi-final) 2011: Mayo 0-13 Roscommon 0-11 (Connacht final) 2009: Mayo 3-18 Roscommon 0-7 (Connacht semi-final) 2005: Mayo 1-16 Roscommon 0-11 (Connacht semi-final) MAYO IN ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS 2016: Mayo 0-13 Tyrone 0-12 2015: Mayo 2-13 Donegal 0-11 2014: Mayo 1-19 Cork 2-15 2013: Mayo 4-17 Donegal 1-10 2012: Mayo 3-18 Down 2-9 2011: Mayo 1-13 Cork 2-6 2009: Meath 2-15 Mayo 1-15 2006: Mayo 0-14 Laois 0-11 (replay) 2006: Mayo 0-15 Laois 0-15 (draw) 2005: Kerry 2-15 Mayo 0-18 2004: Mayo 0-16 Tyrone 1-9 2002: Cork 0-16 Mayo 1-10 ROSCOMMON IN ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS 2010: Cork 1-16 Roscommon 0-10 2003: Kerry 1-21 Roscommon 3-10 2001: Galway 0-14 Roscommon 1-5

*Mayo have been in twelve All-Ireland quarter-finals, winning eight, losing three and drawing one. They have won quarter-finals for each of the last six seasons. *Roscommon have been in three All-Ireland quarter-finals, losing all three. *Mayo are bidding to reach the All-Ireland semi-final for the seventh successive year. Roscommon last reached the semi-final in 1991. *Roscommon are seeking their first championship win over Mayo since the 2001 Connacht final. *The counties met in this year’s Allianz League (Division 1) on February 25 when Mayo won by 1-19 to 0-14 in Castlebar. Mayo led by 0-11 to 0-5 at half-time. *Mayo scored no goals in their last three championship meetings with Roscommon. *Roscommon scored only one goal in their last six championship clashes with Mayo. *This is the first all-Connacht quarter-final since 2001 when Galway beat Roscommon in Castlebar. *The winners will play Kerry or Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on August 20. Betting advice Not got a clue, it could be 10pts each, it could 2-16 each. The hardest gaa game to call in years.

Team News

Mayo have not named their team

Roscommon team