McKenna Cup Football Final Preview – Saturday, 28th January

Familiar foes Derry and Tyrone go head-to-head this Saturday evening for Ulster’s first 2017 trophy in the Dr. McKenna Cup Final.

Having faced five times in 2016 and with an Ulster championship quarter-final on May 28th, these two counties know each other though it’s been Tyrone who have come through all their recent meetings.

Mickey Harte’s team saw their 25-match winning streak in the McKenna Cup halted in their opening loss to Cavan but bounced back with wins over Ulster University Jordanstown, Donegal and Fermanagh. And should they defeat Damien Barton’ side, they will secure a sixth consecutive title.

The Red Hands featured a strong side in their semi-final victory over Fermanagh including Sean Cavanagh’s substitute appearance, with Peter Harte and Darren McCurry sharing 10 points. Despite missing Niall Mongan, Justin McMahon, Mattie Donnelly and Connor McAliskey, Tyrone did include established names like Ronan McNamee, Tiernan McCann, Colm Cavanagh and Cathal McShane.

It’s a much different looking Derry team from last year’s championship. Only James Kielt, Enda Lynn, Niall Loughlin and Emmet McGuckin survived from the qualifier loss to Tipperary though Barton’s team did have nine different scorers in their 2-12 to 1-13 semi-final victory over Monaghan.

Late goals from McGuckin and Kielt proved essential in reaching the decider. Last year’s runners-up, after extra-time, beat Armagh by one point before suffering a marginal reversal to Down. But a comprehensive 2-20 to 0-6 win over Queen’s University put them into the final four.

Other’s to watch out for include defender Neill Forrester, midfielder Aidan McLoughlin and attacker Mark Lynch. Last year’s decider saw 18 yellow cards, Lynn got a broken leg and plenty of fireworks. Expect a battle when these two meet again!