Meath v Donegal – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

Meath v Donegal could be one of the matches of the weekend, we preview the match with team news and live scores.

They meet in the championship for the third time. Meath won the 1990 All-

Ireland semi-final (3-9 to 1-7) while Donegal won an All-Ireland qualifier 1-13

to 0-14) in 2002,

2017 CHAMPIONSHIP

Meath 0-27 Louth 3-9 (Leinster quarter-final)

Kildare 2-16 Meath 0-13 (Leinster semi-final)

Meath 0-14 Sligo 1-9 (Round 2 qualifier)

***

Donegal 3-19 Antrim 1-9 (Ulster quarter-final)

Tyrone 1-21 Donegal 1-12 (Ulster semi-final)

Donegal 0-12 Longford 0-7 (Round 2 qualifier)





style="display:inline-block;width:300px;height:600px"

data-ad-client="ca-pub-7929883964836276"

data-ad-slot="1490171343">



*Meath’s win over Sligo last Saturday was their first in the qualifiers since

2011, a year they had two victories (Louth and Galway) before losing to

Kildare.

*The last competitive clash between Meath and Donegal was in 2014 when they

drew (1-12 each) in a Division 2 Allianz League game Ballybofey

Team News