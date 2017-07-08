Meath v Donegal – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

Meath v Donegal could be one of the matches of the weekend, we preview the match with team news and live scores.
Meath (SFC v Donegal) – 1 – Paddy O’Rourke (Skryne), 2 – Donal Keogan, Rathkenny), 3 – Conor McGill (Ratoath), 4 – Mickey Burke (Longwood), 5 – Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey), 6 – Brian Power (Ratoath), 7 – Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 8 – Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), 9 – Ronan Jones (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 10 – James McEntee (Curraha), 11 – Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), 12 – Ruairi O Coileain (Navan O’Mahonys), 13 – Graham Reilly (St Colmcille’s), 14 – Sean Tobin (Simonstown Gaels), 15 – Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s Dunboyne).
Donegal (SFC v Meath): Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Caolan Ward; Ryan McHugh, Frank McGlynn, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Jamie Brennan, Martin O’Reilly, Eoin McHugh; Paddy McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Hugh McFadden.
Betting Advice
Get on the draw at 8s