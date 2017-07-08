Home / GAA / Meath v Donegal – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

Meath v Donegal – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

By
Updated: July 8, 2017
meath donegal

Meath v Donegal could be one of the matches of the weekend, we preview the match with team news and live scores.

They meet in the championship for the third time. Meath won the 1990 All-
Ireland semi-final (3-9 to 1-7) while Donegal won an All-Ireland qualifier 1-13
to 0-14) in 2002,
2017 CHAMPIONSHIP
Meath 0-27 Louth 3-9 (Leinster quarter-final)
Kildare 2-16 Meath 0-13 (Leinster semi-final)
Meath 0-14 Sligo 1-9 (Round 2 qualifier)
***
Donegal 3-19 Antrim 1-9 (Ulster quarter-final)
Tyrone 1-21 Donegal 1-12 (Ulster semi-final)
Donegal 0-12 Longford 0-7 (Round 2 qualifier)



style="display:inline-block;width:300px;height:600px"
data-ad-client="ca-pub-7929883964836276"
data-ad-slot="1490171343">

*Meath’s win over Sligo last Saturday was their first in the qualifiers since
2011, a year they had two victories (Louth and Galway) before losing to
Kildare.
*The last competitive clash between Meath and Donegal was in 2014 when they
drew (1-12 each) in a Division 2 Allianz League game Ballybofey
Team News

Meath (SFC v Donegal) – 1 – Paddy O’Rourke (Skryne), 2 – Donal Keogan, Rathkenny), 3 – Conor McGill (Ratoath), 4 – Mickey Burke (Longwood), 5 – Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey), 6 – Brian Power (Ratoath), 7 – Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 8 – Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), 9 – Ronan Jones (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 10 – James McEntee (Curraha), 11 – Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), 12 – Ruairi O Coileain (Navan O’Mahonys), 13 – Graham Reilly (St Colmcille’s), 14 – Sean Tobin (Simonstown Gaels), 15 – Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s Dunboyne).

Donegal (SFC v Meath): Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Caolan Ward; Ryan McHugh, Frank McGlynn, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Jamie Brennan, Martin O’Reilly, Eoin McHugh; Paddy McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Hugh McFadden.

Betting Advice

Get on the draw at 8s

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>