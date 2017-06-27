Midfield duo to return for Cork but O’Driscoll out for the season

Alan O’Connor and Aidan Walsh set for Munster final return but Brian O’Driscoll has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Cork have been given great news ahead of their Munster final against Kerry with the news that both Alan O’Connor and Aidian Walsh will be fit for Sunday’s provincial final.

O’Connor was suspended for the victory over Tipperary, while Walsh was missing through a hamstring injury picked up in the previous encounter against Waterford.

However, there is some bad news coming out of the Cork camp as Brian O’Driscoll will miss the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Tadgh MacCarthaigh club man had the initial setback last March when he dislocated his shoulder in a training session. O’Driscoll did start against Tipperary but will now have to undergo surgery to solve his shoulder problem.

There are also doubts over the fitness of Tom Clancy and Eoin Cadogan with neither featuring in the Tipp victory. Clancy has had a persistent foot injury but reports suggest that he is making good progress and could be fit in time for Sunday’s game. Cadogan’s season has been marred by injuries and he is still working his way back to full fitness.