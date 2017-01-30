Munster Hurling League Final Result – Cork beat Limerick in a thriller

Alan Cadogen snatched a dramatic victory for Cork on Sunday as they were crowned Munster Hurling League champions for the first time in the Gaelic Grounds.

Cork 1-21 Limerick 1-20

After scores for Peter Casey, David Dempsey and Diarmuid Byrnes gave Limerick a 1-20 to 0-21 advantage three minutes into added time, the Shannonsiders, who’d led for most of the game, looked to have done enough.

But following a cross-field delivery from Seamus Harnedy, Cadogen shook off two defenders to hit the net and give Kieran Kingston’s team a morale boosting victory.

Limerick set the tone for most of the game and struck early when captain James Ryan’s pass picked out Dempsey for an eighth minute goal. Further points from Byrnes and Dempsey gave the hosts a 1-3 to 0-5 lead after 12 minutes before Patrick Horgan and Conor Lehane overturned the deficit.

John Kiely’s team weren’t perturbed and continued registering. Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Nash and Casey (4) pushed them 1-9 to 0-10 clear but Cork stayed in touch with two Horgan frees levelling on 30 minutes.

It was end-to-end as Limerick seized the initiative again with Mulcahy and Kyle Hayes, who was earlier denied by Cork keeper Anthony Nash, giving Limerick a 1-11 to 0-12 half-time lead.

Limerick stretched their margin with Dempsey’s second score making it 1-16 to 0-15 on 52 minutes. But the Rebels, comfortable 7-22 to 1-19 winners over their opponents just two weeks earlier, showed their steel with five unanswered points through Horgan (2), Kingston, Harnedy and Daniel Kearney to edge ahead.

Casey’s free levelled for the eighth time and even though Cork led again, Casey, Dempsey and Byrnes looked to have secured Limerick’s success before Cadogen stole the headlines with his 74th minute goal.

Scorers:

Cork – Patrick Horgan 0-9, Alan Cadogen 1-2, Conor Lehane 0-3, Shane Kingston 0-3, Daniel Kearney 0-1, Seamus Harnedy 0-1, Mark Coleman 0-1, Dean Brosnan 0-1.

Limerick – Peter Casey 0-9, David Dempsey 1-3, Diarmuid Byrnes 0-4, Graeme Mulcahy 0-1, Barry Nash 0-1, Kyle Hayes 0-1, Gearoid Hegarty 0-1.