National Football League Division 2 Result – Galway 0-14 Cork 1-11

An exciting second half went down to the wire in Pearse Stadium on Sunday as Cork missed a chance to take a priceless victory after these two promotion rivals couldn’t be separated.

Cork let a two-point lead slip in injury time when Cillian McDaid and Cathal Sweeney put the sides level but the Rebels had a chance to win it. Colm O’Neill missed the winning free just when Peadar Healy’s side looked to have closed this out and finished with Brian O’Driscoll receiving a second yellow card.

The first half was pedestrian compared to a higher tempo second but two early Barry McHugh frees gave the hosts the initiative. However, Luke Connolly looked sharp getting Cork’s opening point but Paul Kerrigan’s tidy finish on 18 minutes secured the first goal for the Munster side.

Danny Cummins responded for Galway but two Mark Collins scores gave Cork a 1-3 to 0-3 advantage and it would have been more only for nine first half wides. Declan Kyne and McHugh left the minimum between them at half-time but playing against the elements, Galway continued after the restart with McHugh (2), Cummins and Paul Conroy giving Kevin Walsh’s team a 0-9 to 1-3 lead.

Cork needed a response and Coakley’s free kick-started a turnaround with O’Neill and John O’Rourke levelling on 51 minutes. The sides shared four scores before Gary O’Donnell edged the Tribesmen 0-12 to 1-8 in front with seven minutes remaining.

But Cork pushed for home as O’Neill (2) and Deane put them 1-11 to 0-12 ahead but six further wides proved their undoing. McDaid and Sweeney restored parity before O’Neill’s potential winner missed and both sides left with one point.

Scorers:

Galway – Barry McHugh 0-6, Danny Cummins 0-3, Declan Kyne 0-1, Paul Conroy 0-1, Gary O’Donnell 0-1, Cillian McDaid 0-1, Cathal Sweeney 0-1.

Cork – Colm O’Neill 0-5, Paul Kerrigan 1-0, Mark Collins 0-2, Luke Connolly 0-1, Niall Coakley 0-1, John O’Rourke 0-1, Ruairi Deane 0-1.