National Football League Division 2 Result – Galway 1-13 Fermanagh 0-10

A Damien Comer goal 25 seconds into the second half kick started a Galway revival in Enniskillen as Kevin Walsh’s side got their first win in the National Football League.

Galway came from 0-7 to 0-3 behind at half-time to hit 1-10 in the second period but Fermanagh’s afternoon finished with Conor McManus getting a red card.

Captain Eoin Donnelly’s black card after just nine minutes in the first half had Pete McGrath’s team up against it but they rallied in the opening half. Aidan Breen gave them the early advantage before Eddie Courtney kicked another. And they led 0-3 to 0-2 on 18 minutes when Courtney got his second.

Michael Daly and Paul Conroy registered Galway’s opening two points before Barry McHugh’s free restored parity. But scores for Tomas Corrigan, and a Sean Quigley hat-trick gave Fermanagh their half-time advantage.

Comer’s low strike put Galway back in contention but Fermanagh responded with Barry Mulrone finding the target. But the Erne men only added one more over the next 33 minutes as this game went away from them.

McHugh and Eamon Brannigan scored for Galway before Corrigan’s second left it 0-9 to 1-5. But Galway hit seven unanswered points as Daly, Johnny Heaney, McHugh (2), Conroy, Tom Flynn and Comer had the visitors 1-12 to 0-9 ahead with three minutes left.

Lee Cullen got one last score for Fermanagh but they needed goals at this stage and McManus’ dismissal didn’t help their cause. Comer added a long-range point in injury time to ensure Galway the spoils before they entertain Clare in Pearse Stadium in a fortnight.

Scorers:

Galway – Damien Comer 1-2, Barry McHugh 0-4, Michael Daly 0-2, Paul Conroy 0-2, Eamon Brannigan 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1, Tom Flynn 0-1.

Fermanagh – Sean Quigley 0-3, Eddie Courtney 0-2, Tomas Corrigan 0-2, Aidan Breen 0-1, Barry Mulrone 0-1, Lee Cullen 0-1.