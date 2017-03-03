National Football League Division One Preview – Saturday, 25th February

Last Wednesday, Dublin celebrated their second anniversary since tasting league or championship defeat. Should their 32-match unbeaten run survive this game, they’ll travel back to Kerry to avenge their 2015 defeat and set a record equalling mark.

Before all that, Jim Gavin’s team face a Mayo side who have tested Dublin more than any other and could have been All-Ireland champions last September only for two own goals.

Also, Dublin have survived their last two tests with Tyrone and Donegal by sharing draws and know their five-in-a-row league ambitions hang on a knife edge. Diarmuid Connolly, Bernard Brogan, Paddy Andrews and Con O’Callaghan are unavailable while James McCarthy could be injured. Niall Scully’s contribution in attack will be important along with Ciaran Kilkenny and Dean Rock.

In defence, Philly McMahon and Jack McCaffrey have impressed while Eric Lowndes, John Small and Jonny Cooper are tough to break down with Brian Fenton key in midfield.

Following an opening defeat to Monaghan, Mayo have been on form with victories over Kerry and Roscommon. Stephen Rochford’s side haven’t beaten Dublin in 11 games since the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final. That result followed a league success when Conor Mortimer hit eight points and Dublin had two players sent-off.

David Clarke has been superb in goal; Cillian O’Connor has kicked 1-20 with Andy Moran, Fergal Boland and Evan Regan looking good in attack. Diarmuid O’Connor, Stephen Coen and Kevin McLoughlin will distribute play and Lee Keegan, Conor Loftus and Brendan Harrison made their returns against Roscommon.

With both teams on four points, a loss will make a league final place difficult. Dublin are priced at 4/7, Mayo 7/4 with the draw at 15/2.

Verdict: Dublin