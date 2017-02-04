Home / GAA / National Football League Division Two Preview – Who wins and who gets relegated??

National Football League Division Two Preview – Who wins and who gets relegated??

By
Updated: February 4, 2017
galway v tipperary

Probably the tightest of the four divisions, rank outsiders Clare are still just 7/1 to be promoted.  Cork are favourites, Down were relegated last year, Kildare are looking for back-to-back promotions while Galway seek Division One status.  Here’s our take on how the counties will fare.

CHAMPIONS!!! – GALWAY – Galway need promotion after recent near misses but they also need a win in Croke Park following their shock loss to Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.  Connacht and FBD titles see the Tribesmen in good stead and should cross the line.

PROMOTED! – MEATH – There seems to be renewed purpose in Meath but their shock O’Byrne cup loss to Louth was a reality check.  Missed promotion in 2015 by scoring difference but just survived relegation last year.

3. DERRY – A county that is always difficult to judge.  Their heavy beating by Tyrone in last Saturday’s McKenna Cup Final shows the Oak Leaf County are still way off the heyday.  But a win over Clare could garner momentum.

4. CORK – The 4/6 favourites tag could be a curse and a couple of seasons in the second tier won’t do much harm.  Their expected Munster semi-final meeting with Tipperary will be their focus but a win in Salthill on Sunday could alter priorities.

5. KILDARE – Like Meath, Kildare are seeking top flight to push Dublin and ran the O’Byrne outfit close.  Back-to-back promotions is difficult and the Lilywhites might need another year in Division Two.

6. DOWN – The Mourne Men need only look at Westmeath to realise how easily freefall can occur.  After 12 competitive losses, Down need a win and their victory over Derry in the McKenna Cup will help.  Fermanagh game critical!

RELEGATED! – FERMANAGH – Goes to show how tight this division is that Fermanagh are here but there will be a major review should they beat Down Saturday.  The Ernesiders are playing with confidence under Pete McGrath but will need early points.

RELEGATED! – CLARE – A run to the All-Ireland quarter-finals shows the Banner are ready to compete in football’s top half.  Despite league glory in 2016, this is a major step and with five involved with Ballyea hurlers, they could struggle.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>