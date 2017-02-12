National Hurling League Division 1B Result – Wexford 1-14 Limerick 0-14

Wexford came back from seven down to win this crucial opening encounter in the National Hurling League after Conor McDonald’s 60th minute goal put them in the driving seat.

In truth, the wind was massive making this a game of two sides but Limerick will look to 11 wides that proved costly.

John Kiely’s team went three ahead in the opening five minutes with Graeme Mulcahy, Peter Casey and Diarmuid Byrnes finding the target before two McDonald scores opened Wexford’s account.

Limerick continued tapping over points. Seamus Hickey, Mulcahy, Cian Lynch and Casey left it 0-7 to 0-2 on 13 minutes before another McDonald double reduced Wexford’s deficit.

McDonald would be Wexford’s only scorer until four minutes into the second half as Casey, Declan Hannon and Paul Browne gave Limerick a 0-10 to 0-4 lead at half-time. And when Gearoid Hegarty pointed two minutes after the restart, the Shannonsiders were seven ahead.

But they only added one point over the next 30 minutes as Davy Fitzgerald’s team got their radar in check. McDonald, Lee Chin and substitute Podge Doran brought it back to four before Casey had Limerick 0-12 to 0-7 in front on 44 minutes.

Wexford continued with two McDonald frees plus a Doran brace and Diarmuid O’Keeffe. And when Chin got his second, Wexford were 0-13 to 0-12 ahead. But the crucial score came when Mark Fanning’s long drive was taken by McDonald who rattled the net. And when McDonald added another placed ball, Wexford led 1-14 to 0-12.

Limerick finished with points for Casey and John Fitzgibbon but the goal was decisive. Wexford travel to face Galway next week where another win will make them odds on favourites for promotion.

Scorers:

Wexford – Conor McDonald 1-8, Podge Doran 0-3, Lee Chin 0-2, Diarmuid O’Keeffe 0-1.

Limerick – Peter Casey 0-5, Graeme Mulcahy 0-2, Diarmuid Byrnes 0-1, Seamus Hickey 0-1, Cian Lynch 0-1, Declan Hannon 0-1, Paul Browne 0-1, Gearoid Hegarty 0-1, John Fitzgibbon 0-1.