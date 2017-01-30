National Ladies Football League Round-Up & Results – Sunday 29th Jan 2017

All-Ireland champions Cork signalled their intent on maintaining their dominance of intercounty ladies football after they ruthlessly dispatched Kerry in Mallow on Sunday winning Cork 5-17 Kerry 1-11.

Five goals for Ephie Fitzgerald’s side put this National League opener to bed early and they did it without established stars Briege Corkery, Rena Buckley, Deirdre O’Reilly and Brid Stack.

After two early Orla Finn frees, Libby Coppinger was the provider on eight minutes setting up captain Ciara O’Sullivan for the first goal. That put Cork 1-3 to 0-1 clear and they got their second with Coppinger and O’Sullivan involved allowing Finn palm to the net.

Kerry, also without Bernie Breen and Aislinn Leonard, tried to stay in touch with points for Megan O’Connell and Sarah Houlihan but O’Sullivan’s second goal on 19 minutes gave the Leesiders a 3-7 to 0-4 cushion.

Coppinger was Cork’s playmaker and pointed herself with Finn and Eimear Scally registering. But when Coppinger’s effort was saved on 27 minutes, Brid O’Sullivan kicked the fourth green flag and Cork led 4-10 to 0-9 at half-time.

Louise Ni Muircheartaigh provided Amanda Brosnan with Kerry’s goal early in the second period but Cork got their fifth on the three-quarter mark. Coppinger again pulling the strings; Scally with the finish to make it 5-12 to 1-10.

Galway began brightly with a 2-8 to 1-10 over Mayo. Roisin Leonard was the Tribeswomen’s top scorer with 2-4 while the returning Cora Staunton registered for 1-8 for Mayo. All-Ireland finalists Dublin began with a 1-7 to 0-5 victory over Monaghan thanks to Olivia Leonard’s goal. While newly promoted Donegal marked their arrival to the top flight – Paula McGrory (2), Amber Barrett and Roisin Friel getting the goals in a 4-10 to 0-11 success over Armagh.

Division 1 Table (after one round) – Cork 3pts, Donegal 3pts, Dublin 3pts, Galway 3pts, Armagh 0pts, Kerry 0pts, Mayo 0pts, Monaghan 0pts.