Noelle Healy is 2017 TG4 Ladies Football Senior Players’ Player of the Year

Noelle Healy becomes the first Dublin player to be named Ladies Football Senior Players’ Player of the Year having being chosen at the 2017 TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin, last night.

The 26 year-old St. Brigid’s player, also won her third All-Star at the banquet, adding to the honours she previously collected in 2014 and 2016.

Healy played a starring role in the Dubs All Ireland victory over Mayo at Croke Park last September for which she was named player of the match.

The TG4 intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award winner is Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy, who was player of the match in the Premier County’s TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final victory over Tyrone.

Derry’s Emma Doherty was voted TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year despite her side losing the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final Replay to Fermanagh.