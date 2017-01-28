O’Byrne Cup Football Final Preview – Sunday, 29th January

Louth will have the rest of Leinster on their side this Sunday when they seek to derail the Dublin juggernaut in the O’Byrne Cup Final.

The Wee County has a 100% record this season, are in their first decider since 2011 and have won four games in a competition for the first time since 2009.

Also, Louth fans will reminisce back to 1980 when Seamus Haughey captained them to silverware over the Metropolitans. A one-point win over Westmeath was followed with victories against NUI Maynooth and Carlow before they showed their mettle in a 1-14 to 0-10 semi win against Meath.

Colin Kelly’s side are playing with confidence following a disappointing 2016 championship. Jim McEneaney came off the bench to get their crucial penalty against the Royals while Conor McKeever, Anthony Williams and Gerard McSorley have also shown a goal-den touch.

Andy McDonnell, Paraic Smith and Derek Maguire have also performed well while keeper Craig Lynch has looked solid. In all, at least six of last year’s championship side should see action including Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly and Declan Byrne but the All-Ireland conquering players won’t be lining out in Dublin colours.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has Paul Clarke the reins for January. Trailing in the semi-final with Kildare, five points put Dublin in front with Niall Scully and 2014 minor Conor McHugh standing out. Evan Comerford in goal, defender Jack Smith and free taker Paul Hudson are other key figures.

A win over DCU was followed by a 2-9 to 1-10 loss to UCD before Dublin beat Wexford and Kildare. Household names like Stephen Cluxton, Johnny Cooper, Diarmuid Connolly and Ciaran Kilkenny won’t feature though Jack McCaffrey did play for UCD and is eligible.