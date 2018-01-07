Home / GAA / O’Byrne Cup Results – Dublin footballers suffer first defeat of 2018

O’Byrne Cup Results – Dublin footballers suffer first defeat of 2018

By
Updated: January 7, 2018
wexofrd dublin

Dublin footballers lost their second game in the O’Byrne Cup, they were 1/10 to win the match so it was a huge surprise for the experimental All-Ireland champions losing. 

Dublin had a lead coming up to the final whistle but two late points by Barry O’Connor and Craig McCabe gave the yellowbellies a well-deserved victory.

Daithí Waters scored a superb goal for Wexford after 30 metre run,  to give the home side an early 1-2 to 0-1 lead. they went at the half 1-09 to 0-06 ahead. Dublin did fight back to lead 0-14 to 1-10. But the two late scores sealed a Wexford victory.

Teams

Wexford (O’Byrne Cup v Dublin) - Pa Doyle; Jim Rossiter, Mark O’Neill, Conor Carty; Barry O’Gorman, Brian Malone, Glen Malone; Daithi Waters, Nick Doyle; Tiernan Rossiter, Barry O’Connor, Robert Frayne; Craig McCabe, Paul Curtis, Cathal Devereux.

Dublin (O’Byrne Cup v Offaly): Andy Bunyan; Ross McGowan, Graham Hannigan, Brian Howard; David Devereux, Seán McMahon, Gerry Seaver; Emmet Ó Conghaile, Aaron Elliott; Kieran Doherty, Colm Basquel; Glenn O’Reilly; Killian O’Gara, Shane Carthy, Chris Sallier

 

O’Byrne Cup semi-final draw

Offaly v Westmeath Longford v Meath

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>