O’Byrne Cup Results – Dublin footballers suffer first defeat of 2018

Dublin footballers lost their second game in the O’Byrne Cup, they were 1/10 to win the match so it was a huge surprise for the experimental All-Ireland champions losing.

Dublin had a lead coming up to the final whistle but two late points by Barry O’Connor and Craig McCabe gave the yellowbellies a well-deserved victory.

Daithí Waters scored a superb goal for Wexford after 30 metre run, to give the home side an early 1-2 to 0-1 lead. they went at the half 1-09 to 0-06 ahead. Dublin did fight back to lead 0-14 to 1-10. But the two late scores sealed a Wexford victory.

Teams

Wexford (O’Byrne Cup v Dublin) - Pa Doyle; Jim Rossiter, Mark O’Neill, Conor Carty; Barry O’Gorman, Brian Malone, Glen Malone; Daithi Waters, Nick Doyle; Tiernan Rossiter, Barry O’Connor, Robert Frayne; Craig McCabe, Paul Curtis, Cathal Devereux.

Dublin (O’Byrne Cup v Offaly): Andy Bunyan; Ross McGowan, Graham Hannigan, Brian Howard; David Devereux, Seán McMahon, Gerry Seaver; Emmet Ó Conghaile, Aaron Elliott; Kieran Doherty, Colm Basquel; Glenn O’Reilly; Killian O’Gara, Shane Carthy, Chris Sallier

O’Byrne Cup semi-final draw

Offaly v Westmeath Longford v Meath