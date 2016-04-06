Offaly v Laois Preview, starting teams & live scores updates; throw-in Sunday 3:30pm

We preview Offaly and Laois in the Leinster Hurling Championship, with starting teams and live score commentary updates; throw-in Sunday 3:30pm.

It hasn’t been the ideal season for Laois, but they preserved their Division 1B status with a promotion/relegation playoff this year against Westmeath. That was their only victory in a league campaign in which they fell to a five-point defeat to Offaly.

In a re-match of last year’s Leinster quarter-final, in which Laois ran out eight-point winners. Offaly suffered defeat to Westmeath in the Leinster Round-robin before two victories secured a place in this year’s Championship proper. But they were far from convincing against Kerry and Carlow and Laois should have the upper hand this Sunday.

Offaly will look to Shane Dooley who has scored 2-23 in the round-robin. The problem for Laois over the last while, in the big games is scoring goals. While they should get the upper hand against Offaly they will need to score goals to overcome a bigger foe.

The Managers

Seamus Plunkett (Laois): Oddly he became the manager he was supposed to be searching for back in December 2012. He was the Minor manager before making the step up to senior level. He won promotion out of Division 2A in his first year. In the Championship his side led Galway by a point at the break before and trailed 1-13 to 1-12 with seven minutes remaining before falling to defeat. In 2014 they came close again to Galway, losing by two points.

Éamonn Kelly (Offaly): The Tipperary man won All-Ireland medals at Junior level. He brought Kildangan to an intermediate All-Ireland title in 2005, and later was a selector for the county U21 team. He led Kerry to a National Hurling League Division 2A title against Carlow before missing out on promotion to Division 1B having lost out to Offaly. He lost out on qualification to the Leinster round-robin Championship when he lost in back-to-back finals. He stepped down as manager of Kerry and became manager of Offaly in 2015 with a mediocre league campaign this seaosn.

Teams:

Offaly:

1 James Dempsey - 2 Paddy Rigney, 3 Dermot Shortt, 4 Chris McDonald – 5 Dermot Mooney, 6 Sean Gardiner, 7 David King – 8 Sean Ryan, 9 Pat Camon – 10 Paddy Murphy, 11 Joe Bergin, 12 Shane Kinsella – 13 Kevin Connolly, 14 James Mulrooney, 15 Shane Dooley.

Substitutes:

16 Oisin Mahon, 17 Cillian Kiely, 18 Sean Cleary, 19 Paudge Guinan, 20 Jason Sampson, 21 Dan Kelleher, 22 Niall Wynne, 23 Colin Egan, 24 Liam Langton, 25 Ben Conneely, 26 Adrian Cleary.

Laois:

1 Enda Rowland – 2 Dwane Palmer, 3 Darren Maher, 4 Cahir Healy – 5 Leigh Bergin, 6 Matthew Whelan, 7 Ryan Mullaney – 8 Patrick Purcell, 9 Colm Stapleton – 10 Charles Dwyer, 11 Neil Foyle, 12 Stephen Maher – 13 John Lennon, 14 Willie Hyland, 15 PJ Scully.





