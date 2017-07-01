Offaly v Waterford – Preview, team news & betting advice

Offaly will look to upset Waterford in the hurling qualifiers, we preview the match along with stats and betting advice. Throw in 3pm.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORES

This will be the fourth championship clash between the counties, with Waterford having won the previous three (all qualifiers) as follows:

2013: Waterford 0-21 Offaly 1-14, Tullamore

2008: Waterford 2-18 Offaly 0-18, Thurles

2005: Waterford 1-26 Offaly 1-15, Carlow.

Offaly beat Westmeath (4-15 to 1-20) and lost to Galway (0-33 to 1-11) in this year’s Leinster championship. Waterford lost to Cork by 0-23 to 1- 15 in the Munster semi-final.





style="display:inline-block;width:300px;height:600px"

data-ad-client="ca-pub-7929883964836276"

data-ad-slot="1490171343">



Offaly lost to Wexford (1-21 to 1-13) in last year’s qualifiers.

Waterford were last in the qualifiers in 2014, beating Laois and losing to Wexford.

Team News

Waterford (SHC v Offaly): Stephen O’Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Maurice Shanahan; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.

Offaly (SHC qualifier v Waterford): James Dempsey; Ben Conneely, Dermot Shortt, Pat Camon; Sean Gardiner, Aiden Treacy, David King; Sean Ryan, Joe Bergin; Paddy Murphy, Shane Kinsella, Emmett Nolan; James Mulrooney, Shane Dooley, Oisin Kelly.

Betting advice

This could be a very low scoring match as weather conditions are predicted to be very poor. So get on Under 49.5 at evens