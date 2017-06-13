Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be ready to host Provincial finals

Work on the stadium will not be completed in time and the first game now not expected until mid-July.

The Munster council and Cork GAA were dealt a blow with the news that the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be ready in time for both the hurling and football Munster finals with delays over the final commissioning works meant that the handover of the stadium for July 2nd, the date of the Munster football final, could not be met.

Ger Lane, the Cork County Chairman, in his statement was disappointed but understood the decision, “Clearly we are disappointed but we want everything to be pristine before the stadium hosts its first major games. We want to be certain that all the expectations for this tremendous new facility will be fully met and we are satisfied that this will be the case by mid-July.”

The Munster Council have yet to release details on where the Munster finals will be played though the rumour is that the Munster final may be played in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, as Cork and Kerry have a hosting agreement while the hurling Munster final venue will be decided after Sunday’s semi-final between Cork and Waterford.