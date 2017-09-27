Record-breaking TV audience for Ladies All-Ireland final

The Ladies All-Ireland football final was witnessed by a record television audience as Dublin landed victory over Mayo after losing the previous three successive deciders.

An average of 303,800 people tuned into the live broadcast of the senior final on TG4- the highest-ever viewing figure for a Ladies’ final on the station since it first started to broadcast the games back in 2001.

The audience peaked at 5.24pm when 409,700 people were tuned in to see Dublin capture the Brendan Martin Cup. The broadcast reached 563,000 viewers in total, accounting for 40% of the viewership around the country.

The figures were up almost 70,000 on the previous high for the 2013 final between Cork and Monaghan.

46,286 packed into GAA HQ to watch Dublin end their final heartbreak with a win over Mayo, which was over 10,000 more than last year’s decider.

Not only was the ladies football final the best attended female sporting event in Europe this year, but it also outdrew some of Irish sport’s biggest events.

The fans in Croke Park were treated to a fantastic finish as Dublin struck three goals including two from Sarah McCaffrey to seal their first All-Ireland title since 2010, and their second overall.

Dublin had previously lost three All-Ireland finals in-a-row to Cork by a combined total of four points, but were able to power home and claim a 12-point win to join the men’s senior team as national champions.